Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

Plante de interior care îţi parfumează casa. Unde e bine să le ţii

Din ce în ce mai mulți oameni își doresc să aducă natura în propriile locuințe, creând astfel un mediu confortabil și plin de viață. Plantele de interior reprezintă o modalitate minunată de a avea o locuință primitoare, iar unele dintre ele oferă și un bonus… [citeste mai departe]

Vietnamul devine punct fierbinte: După vizita lui Biden, e așteptat Putin! Lista o închide Xi Jinping!

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a acceptat invitaţia omologului său vietnamez Vo Van Thuong de a vizita în curând Vietnamul, în timpul unei întâlniri între cei doi marţi pe marginea Forumului… [citeste mai departe]

Analiștii economici fac din nou scenarii sumbre cu privire la prețul petrolului și riscul de recesiune mondială, după izbucnirea conflictului din Orientul Mijlociu

Abia reușiseră să se calmeze piețele internaționale după mai bine… [citeste mai departe]

Jasmine Paolini, principala favorită, s-a calificat în optimi la Monastir (WTA)

Jucătoarea italiană de tenis Jasmine Paolini, principala favorită, s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 250 de la Monastir (Tunisia), dotat cu premii totale de 259.303 dolari, marţi, după ce a învins-o pe franţuzoaica Alize… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie în poligonul din Crasna. Nouă oameni au fost răniți

Nouă persoane au fost rănite astăzi într-o explozie produsă în poligonul militar din Crasna, ne-au declarat surse oficiale. Conform acelorași surse, la fața locului s-au deplasat trei ambulanței, un elicopter SMURD și o autospecială de intervenție, toți răniții fiind transportați… [citeste mai departe]

Zile libere Crăciun 2023. Când vor reveni românii la muncă după sărbători

Anul 2023 se apropie cu pași repezi spre final, iar românii au motive de bucurie odată cu zilele libere de sărbători. Zile libere Crăciun 2023 – cât timp liber vor avea angajați români de Crăciun?  Veștile nu sunt prea bune pentru angajați,… [citeste mai departe]

O victorie nechinuită

 Mă pun în pielea copiilor aflați duminică seară pe Arena Națională și trebuie să spun că le pot simți bucuria. Nu mai contează că am bătut niște amatori, copiii nu fac distincția asta, ei nu caută calul de dar la dinți. Ianis Hagi, care este, orice s-ar zice, un idol pentru cei mici, fiind el și ... [citeste mai departe]

Câte mii de dolari costă pe oră antrenamentul de tenis cu Patrick Mouratoglou, fostul antrenor al Simonei Halep? E cel mai scump instructor din lume!

Patrick Mouratoglou, ultimul antrenor al Simonei Halep, oferă lecții private de tenis pentru nişte… [citeste mai departe]

Alfred Simonis anunţă un pas important pentru construirea noului stadion al Timişoarei

Preşedintele interimar al Camerei Dputaţilor, Alfred Simonis, a fost prezent, miercuri, la o şedinţă la Ministerul Dezvoltării, în cadrul căreia s-a mai făcut un pas pentru construirea noului stadion al Timişoarei. La întâlnire… [citeste mai departe]

Fondurile europene acordate de ADR Vest au ajutat la realizarea unui proiect inovator, premiat la Munchen/FOTO

Un sistem de balizaj portabil, realizat cu fonduri europene în urma unei finanțări cu fonduri europene, prin intermediul ADR Vest, a câștigat premul pentru cel mai bun produs la categoria… [citeste mai departe]


Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico.  A massive blast rocked a hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least 500 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli […] The post Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Brussels terror attack suspect shot by police

10:40, 17.10.2023 - Brussels police on Tuesday morning shot a man suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in an Islamist terror attack on Monday night, according to Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden speaking on local radio, according to Politico.  Verlinden said she was waiting for more information from…

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

Israel orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City

12:26, 13.10.2023 - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is telling all civilians to evacuate Gaza City, calling for about 1 million Palestinians to move south for their own safety and the safety of their families, with the U.N. warning the move risked devastating humanitarian consequences, according to Politico.  The evacuation…

Israel is acting against international law, says Borrell

11:46, 11.10.2023 - The EU’s top diplomat said Israel’s actions in Gaza already may have breached international law, as he underlined the need for the EU to continue funding the Palestinian Authority in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel Saturday, according to Politico.  “The right for self-defense has to be done within…

Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country

07:50, 06.09.2023 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no…

NATO backpedals as Ukraine fumes over land for membership gaffe

10:00, 17.08.2023 - NATO was in cleanup mode Wednesday after a senior official sparked a dust-up over his suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership, according to Politico. The controversy started Tuesday when Stian Jenssen, director of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Fire at Romanian children’s hospital forces evacuation

10:31, 26.07.2023 - A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…


