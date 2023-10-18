Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Brussels police on Tuesday morning shot a man suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in an Islamist terror attack on Monday night, according to Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden speaking on local radio, according to Politico. Verlinden said she was waiting for more information from…

- Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is telling all civilians to evacuate Gaza City, calling for about 1 million Palestinians to move south for their own safety and the safety of their families, with the U.N. warning the move risked devastating humanitarian consequences, according to Politico. The evacuation…

- The EU’s top diplomat said Israel’s actions in Gaza already may have breached international law, as he underlined the need for the EU to continue funding the Palestinian Authority in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel Saturday, according to Politico. “The right for self-defense has to be done within…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no…

- NATO was in cleanup mode Wednesday after a senior official sparked a dust-up over his suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership, according to Politico. The controversy started Tuesday when Stian Jenssen, director of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s…

- Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico. More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

- A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…