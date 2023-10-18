Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles MichelPublicat:
European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico. A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least 500 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli […] The post Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
