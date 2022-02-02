French Foreign Minister highlights France - Romania mutual reliance in the face of security challenges

Stiri Recomandate

Povestea România Sălbatică poate fi urmărită online pe TIFF Unlimited

Povestea „România Sălbatică”, filmul filmului, un making of al unei aventuri unice trăite de realizatorii celui mai amplu proiect de documentar dedicat naturii din ţara noastră, este online şi poate fi văzut exclusiv pe unlimited.tiff.ro. Peste 10 ani… [citeste mai departe]

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori în ochii lui Adrian Câciu

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori, iar Franţa reprezintă un partener strategic, fiind în topul investiţiilor străine directe, cu 5,64 miliarde de euro, a afirmat ministrul Finanţelor, Adrian Câciu, în cadrul unei întâlniri pe care a avut-o… [citeste mai departe]

Elevul care a cerut in instanta dizolvarea Consiliului Local Constanta este acum avocat si si-a deschis o firma

Informatiile privind infiintarea firmei au aparut recent in Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei. Fondatorii sunt Alexandru Bajdechi, Cristian George Farauanu, Constantin Alexandru Manda,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Gentea, acuzat că a agresat jucătorii FC Argeș. Primarul reacționează:”Minciuni!”

Acuzații grave au venit către primarul Gentea, în urma unor informații apărute în presa centrală. Aceasta a scris că după ce FC Argeș a pierdut meciul cu U Craiova(scor 0-1), edilul ar fi intrat în vestiarul… [citeste mai departe]

Câte pensii are Alexandru Arșinel, de fapt. Românii s-au revoltat când au văzut sumele colosale

Alexandru Arșinel se bucură de pensii uriașe. Cunoscutul actor a reușit ca la bătrânețe să-și aranjeze lucrurile pentru ca nimic pe plan financiar să nu-i aducă bătăi de cap. Mulți dintre fanii acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

Royal Air Force: Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti

Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat şi escortat miercuri patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti în zona sa de interes, a informat un purtător de cuvânt al Royal Air Force, potrivit Reuters. ''Avioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu anunță că este o chestiune de câteva zile până la sosirea militarilor americani la Câmpia Turzii

Odată cu anunțul SUA privind trimiterea celor aproximativ 1.000 de soldați în țara noastră, României „i s-a îndeplinit o cerere din 2014, de suplimentare a trupelor pe… [citeste mai departe]

Partidele de opoziţie din Serbia aleg un general în retragere drept candidat comun în scrutinul prezidenţial din aprilie

Principalele partide de opoziţie din Serbia au ales un general în retragere drept candidat comun împotriva preşedintelui Aleksandar Vucic în alegerile stabilite… [citeste mai departe]

Jigniri la finalul ședinței solemne din Parlament, chiar în fața unui ministru francez. Orban către Cîțu: Băi nesimțitule!

La sfârșitul ședinței solemne din Parlament, de miercuri, la care a participat și ministrul pentru Europa şi Afaceri externe al Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Conversație telefonică între Putin și Johnson: Ce s-a discutat

Președintele Rusiei și prim-ministrul Marii Britanii au avut o convorbire telefonică, în cadrul căreia au făcut un schimb de opinii cu privire la problema garanțiilor de securitate și la situația din jurul Ucrainei. [citeste mai departe]


French Foreign Minister highlights France - Romania mutual reliance in the face of security challenges

Publicat:
of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves said today that Romania can count on France, and that his country is "proud" to be at the Romanians' side amid the current security challenges.

made a press statement together with his Romanian counterpart before starting political consultations.

In the context of the ever growing challenges in Europe and at its borders, we are happy that we can count on a partner as reliable as Romania, said the French top diplomat, noting that the challenges facing the EU and NATO as well include the tensions caused…

Iohannis: Security context confirms necessity of NATO consistent presence on Eastern Flank

15:45, 02.02.2022 - The security context on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance confirms the necessity for a more consistent presence of NATO, the United States and other allies in the Black Sea region and "concrete announcements in this regard will soon follow", President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday,…

French ForMin to pay official visit to Romania; to participate in solemn sitting of Parliament

08:35, 02.02.2022 - French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay an official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Tuesday, Agerpres reports. On Wednesday, the French official will participate in the solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary since Romania joined the European…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

President Iohannis to meet with Prime Minister to discuss security situation on East flank

11:10, 21.01.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential Administration. The head of state welcomed on Thursday the announcements of the presidents of the USA, Joe Biden, and of France,…

PSD's Ciolacu: We are in major energy crisis, when state must bravely intervene

14:50, 19.01.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday that the state must "bravely" intervene in order to establish measures for the population in the context of the current "major" energy crisis. "It is obvious that we are in a major energy crisis, that not only hits…

French Ambassador: We will make all efforts to contribute to expansion of Schengen Area, to include Romania

17:25, 11.01.2022 - France will make "every effort" to contribute to the expansion of the Schengen Area, showing that Romania already meets the technical criteria in this regard, French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer said on Tuesday. She attended a conference marking France's takeover of the presidency…

ForMin Aurescu meets Serbian counterpart, on sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm

16:00, 02.12.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday had a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm, on which occasion they agreed to organise a visit to Romania…

Foreign Minister Aurescu attending two-day OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm

10:55, 02.12.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu is attending Thursday and Friday in Stockholm the 28th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which will look at escalating tensions caused by the migrant crisis at the borders of Belarus with Poland,…


