France urges EU to adopt global minimum tax in coming weeks French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must adopt new rules for a global minimum corporate tax of 15% in the coming weeks, despite the skepticism of member states over the timeline, according to Bloomberg. France has made progress on new international taxation rules a priority for its presidency of the EU

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

