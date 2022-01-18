France urges EU to adopt global minimum tax in coming weeks

Stiri Recomandate

Explozie de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Braşov!

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 18 ianuarie 2022

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după… [citeste mai departe]

Cadre medicale, REȚINUTE pentru certificate covid false: Luau 100 şi 250 de euro pe document - Grupare destructurată de DGA

Potrivit Direcţiei Generale Anticorupţie - Serviciul Judeţean Anticorupţie Dolj, poliţiştii, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Rata infectărilor din România – 19 județe în scenariul ROȘU. Media națională a crescut MASIV

Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos:Nr. crt.JudețNumăr de cazuri confirmate(total)Număr de cazuri nou confirmateIncidența  înregistrată la 14… [citeste mai departe]

Electrica a ”rezolvat” un deranjament la Turda foarte simplu: ”Nu avem pe cine să trimitem!”

Mai mulți localnici din zona străzii Amurgului din Turda au sesizat faptul că există un deranjament, în sensul că a ”căzut” alimentarea cu energie electrică din jurul orei 10.20. ”Electrica Turda, nu...… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Dana Budeanu INTRĂ LA RUPERE în scandalurile din poliție: Cum de SRI NU IA atitudine de zece ani de zile?

Dana Budeanu  a comentat scandaurile din Poliția Română. Aceasta spune că problemele din structură sunt generate de lipsa de pregătire corespunzătoare și de faptul că poliția… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Facturile românilor vor SCĂDEA imediat. PSD a contrat liberalizarea sălbatică făcută de dreapta

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că facturile românilor la energie vor scădea, ca urmare a pachetului de măsuri propus de PSD și agreat în coaliție. Prețul la… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022: Situație măsuri COVID-19 – Județul CLUJ

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022 ✅ SITUAȚIE MĂSURI COVID-19 – JUDEȚUL CLUJ ???? Efective angrenate (polițiști, jandarmi, ISU și SAJ) – 253; ???? Persoane verificate cu privire la respectarea măsurilor [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii clujeni verifică cum se respectă măsurile anti COVID. Mare atenție la cum porți masca în transportul public!

 Reprezentanții Poliției municipiului Cluj-Napoca „s-au pus pe urmele” celor care încalcă măsurile anti Covid. Sunt verificați și operatorii economici. Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl România aduce în magazine colecția de personajeFresh Heads, prin care își propune să îi învețe pe copii cum îi ajută legumele și fructele să capete forțe proaspete pentru joacă

Din 17 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]


France urges EU to adopt global minimum tax in coming weeks

Publicat:
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the must adopt new rules for a global minimum corporate tax of 15% in the coming weeks, despite the skepticism of member states over the timeline, according to Bloomberg. France has made progress on new international taxation rules a priority for its presidency of the EU […] The post France urges EU to adopt global minimum tax in coming weeks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row

17:10, 13.01.2022 - The European Union defended its airport slots rule following complaints by some airlines including Deutsche Lufthansa AG that the requirement forces it to fly empty planes, according to Bloomberg.  Lufthansa last week launched an onslaught against the EU’s use-it-or-lose-it rules that stipulate flights…

EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirements

17:10, 10.01.2022 - European Union member states have agreed to lift the air travel ban on southern African countries, which will allow more travel to resume, according to Bloomberg.  The decision lifts the so-called emergency brake introduced in November, France which holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet.…

Google, Facebook slapped with French privacy fines over cookies

12:25, 06.01.2022 - Alphabet Inc.’s Google was slapped with a record French fine of E150mln by the nation’s privacy watchdog, together with a E60mln fine for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, over the way the companies manage cookies, according to Bloomberg.  CNIL, France’s data protection authority, on Thursday issued the…

Germany backs France for ‘more sovereign’ Europe as Paris set for turn at EU presidency

14:05, 31.12.2021 - France and Germany bear a “special responsibility” to make the European Union a stronger world power as Paris assumes the bloc’s rotating presidency, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told AFP on Friday, according to France24. Germany’s coalition government has said it wants to increase the…

EU aims to unveil green rules for gas, nuclear projects on December 22

13:50, 07.12.2021 - The European Union is likely to unveil on December 22 its plan for how natural gas and nuclear energy projects would be classified under its green investment rules, according to Bloomberg.  The long-awaited verdict is dividing the bloc’s 27 member states and some investors, who argue that fossil fuels…

EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022

13:15, 18.11.2021 - Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg.  “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…

Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

14:30, 11.11.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…

Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

17:16, 08.11.2021 - Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…


