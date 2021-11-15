Foreign direct investments surge 214.79 pct to 5.279 bln euros Foreign direct investments in Romania over the first nine months of 2021 surged 214.79 percent to 5.279 billion euros, as against 1.677 billion euros in the same period of 2020, according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), agerpres reports. "The direct investments by non-residents in Romania amounted to 5.279 billion euros (as against 1.677 billion euros over January - September 2020), of which equity investment (including the estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net 4.383 billion euros, and intercompany loans stood at 896 million euros net," a BNR release states.

