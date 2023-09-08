Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats Global food prices resumed declines to the lowest in more than two years amid ample supplies of cooking oils and dairy, even as worries persist over flows of key staples from some regions, according to Bloomberg. An index of food-commodity costs fell 2.1% last month on subdued demand and good output of vegetable oils and […] The post Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European natural gas prices jumped as workers serving a key export project in Australia prepare for a strike if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark Dutch front-month gas soared as much as 18%, with traders bracing for more turmoil as the labor negotiations…

- European natural gas prices are headed for a third consecutive day of declines, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 5% on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly…

- The world’s coal demand is expected to remain at all-time highs this year as increased industrial use offsets a fall in power generation, according to Bloomberg. Coal consumption rose by 3.3% to a record 8.3 billion tons in 2022 and will stay at those levels this year as demand in Asia stays robust,…

- European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

- Germany and France kicked off the third quarter with contractions in their private-sector economies, with sustained weakness in manufacturing seeing increased spillover to services, according to Bloomberg. S&P Global’s Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for Germany dropped to the lowest level this year,…

- Japan plans to propose a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilize prices, according to Bloomberg. The nation’s government will suggest that the International Energy Agency should create a gas stockpiling framework…

- Global oil demand won’t grow as fast as previously expected this year due to the faltering economies of developed nations, the International Energy Agency said, according to Bloomberg. World fuel consumption will increase by 2.2 million barrels a day or about 2% in 2023, a reduction of about 220,000…

- European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…