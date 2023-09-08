Stiri Recomandate

Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats

Publicat:
Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats

Global food prices resumed declines to the lowest in more than two years amid ample supplies of cooking oils and dairy, even as worries persist over flows of key staples from some regions, according to Bloomberg. An index of food-commodity costs fell 2.1% last month on subdued demand and good output of vegetable oils and […] The post Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6378
EUR 4.9643
CHF 5.2018
GBP 5.7906
CAD 3.394
XAU 287.076
JPY 3.148
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.2627
AUD 2.9666
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5382

