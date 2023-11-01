First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifiesPublicat:
A first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian security sources said, as Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. The evacuees were driven in ambulances through the Rafah border crossing. Under the deal reached between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, […] The post First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues
11:10, 27.10.2023 - Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…
Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza
15:00, 20.10.2023 - A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said, according to Reuters. Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian…
EU launches call on industry to apply for ammunition production ramp-up funding
10:05, 19.10.2023 - The European Commission on Wednesday published its first call for industries to benefit from EU funds to ramp up their production capacities of ammunition and missiles, according to Euractiv. In the Act in Support of Ammunition Production’s (ASAP) work programme drafted together with EU member states,…
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…
Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge
11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters. Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…
Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons
13:45, 13.09.2023 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico. “Our friendship has deep…
Dupa canicula și incendii, Grecia este lovita de furtuna Daniel
13:30, 05.09.2023 - Ploile torențiale au inundat case și drumuri din Grecia, iar un barbat a murit dupa ce un zid s-a prabușit din cauza vremii nefavorabile, au anunțat marți pompierii, potrivit Reuters. Torrential #rain in #Greece by storm #Daniel. Flash #flooding. 1 dead. City of #Volos hit particularly hard. #Thunderstorms…
Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns
10:36, 09.08.2023 - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…