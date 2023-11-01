First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies

Stiri Recomandate

Știri Constanta: Incident in timpul patrularii jandarmilor la Cernavoda! Doi barbati au ajuns la sediul Jandarmeriei

Astazi, 01.11.2023, in jurul orei 14:00, in timpul unei misiuni de patrulare in orasul Cernavoda, jandarmii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean Constanta… [citeste mai departe]

DGA Harghita. Șoferul a recunoscut că a vrut să-l mituiască pe agent. Condamnat cu suspendare

Cu ceva timp în urmă, polițiștii rutieri din Harghita au oprit în trafic un conducător auto, în vârstă de 52 de ani, din județul Constanță, care se deplasa cu viteza de 99 km/oră pe un tronson de drum unde… [citeste mai departe]

DIICOT Constanta, trimitere in judecata! Printre inculpati, Economu International Shipping Agency SRL, firma administrata, pana de curand, de presedintele Comunitatii Elene din Constanta

Conform portalului instantelor… [citeste mai departe]

Pictorul timișorean Silviu Orăvițan a primit medalia Ordinul Meritul Cultural în grad de Ofițer

Distincție importantă pentru pictorul timișorean Silviu Orăvițan. Artistului i-a fost înmânată medalia Ordinul Meritul Cultural în grad de Ofițer de către Raluca Turcan, ministrul Culturii. [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt românii care vor rămâne fără ajutorul acordat de stat în 2024

Începând de anul viitor, câteva milioane de pensionari vor rămâne fără ajutorul acordat de stat în 2023, a anunțat premierul Marcel Ciolacu. Șeful Executivului a răspuns, astfel, întrebărilor venite din partea presei cu privire la viitorul ajutoarelor… [citeste mai departe]

„Povești de la Bata” – expoziție de caligrafie, ilustrație de carte și benzi desenate la Bibliotecă

Marți, 7 noiembrie 2023, începând cu ora 17:00, la Biblioteca Județeană „Alexandru D. Xenopol” Arad va avea loc vernisajul expoziției „Povești de la Bata”. Tabăra... The post „Povești… [citeste mai departe]

Când se va circula iar pe două tronsoane pe strada Gheorghe Doja

Refacerea străzii Gheorghe Doja este în grafic, a anunțat, recent, Soós Zoltán, primarul municipiului Târgu Mureș. "Lucrările avansează bine pe ambele tronsoane, primul strat de asfalt s-a turnat deja. Vremea ajută și ea la progresul lucrărilor. Dacă condițiile meteo… [citeste mai departe]

Contrabanda cu tutun în atenția polițiștilor argeșeni

În ziua de 31 octombrie a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice Argeș au acționat pentru prevenirea și combaterea comerțului ilicit și pentru prevenirea și combaterea contrabandei cu tutun și produse din tutun, în Piața Ceair din Pitești și în… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul General solicită revizuirea hotărârii de achitare a torţionarilor disidentului Gheorghe Ursu. Procurorii cer condamnarea lor pentru tratamente neomenoase

La mai bine de trei luni de la verdictul final în cazul disidentului… [citeste mai departe]

Reciclarea devine industrie. RetuRO extinde rețeaua Sistemului de Garanție-Returnare. A treia fabrică, în județul Bacău, creează 70 de locuri de muncă

RetuRO, administratorul Sistemului de Garanție-Returnare (SGR), raportează progrese… [citeste mai departe]


First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies

Publicat:
A first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian security sources said, as Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. The evacuees were driven in ambulances through the Rafah border crossing. Under the deal reached between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, […] The post First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues

11:10, 27.10.2023 - Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…

Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza

15:00, 20.10.2023 - A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said, according to Reuters. Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian…

EU launches call on industry to apply for ammunition production ramp-up funding

10:05, 19.10.2023 - The European Commission on Wednesday published its first call for industries to benefit from EU funds to ramp up their production capacities of ammunition and missiles, according to Euractiv. In the Act in Support of Ammunition Production’s (ASAP) work programme drafted together with EU member states,…

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons

13:45, 13.09.2023 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico.  “Our friendship has deep…

Dupa canicula și incendii, Grecia este lovita de furtuna Daniel

13:30, 05.09.2023 - Ploile torențiale au inundat case și drumuri din Grecia, iar un barbat a murit dupa ce un zid s-a prabușit din cauza vremii nefavorabile, au anunțat marți pompierii, potrivit Reuters. Torrential #rain in #Greece by storm #Daniel. Flash #flooding. 1 dead. City of #Volos hit particularly hard. #Thunderstorms…

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

10:36, 09.08.2023 - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…


