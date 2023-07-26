Fire at Romanian children’s hospital forces evacuation A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The capital and several surrounding counties are […] The post Fire at Romanian children’s hospital forces evacuation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

