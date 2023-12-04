EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters. “It’s our obligation to ensure…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

- Prospects dimmed on Thursday for agreements ending long-running disputes between the United States and European Union over Trump-era tariffs and U.S. green subsidies after negotiators failed to make any breakthroughs before a White House summit, according to Reuters. European Commission chief Ursula…

- Un adolescent inarmat cu un cuțit a atacat mai mulți profesori și elevi dintr-o școala din Spania, potrivit Reuters. Teenager stabs teachers, pupil in Spanish school https://t.co/zouh13yu88 pic.twitter.com/0rbkP17fzT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2023 Incidentul a avut loc joi și a fost anunțat…

- Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…

- The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…