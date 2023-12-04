EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems

Stiri Recomandate

Italienii sunt bătrâni, somnambuli și speriați de climă și război (raport)

Italia - o ţară care îmbătrânește din ce în ce mai mult, o țară de ''somnambuli'' care rămân neputincioși în fața tuturor semnelor care indică ceea ce va veni și în care predomină temerile generale: de la colapsul economic la un posibil război… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalista Laura Rus, de la Farul Constanta, si-a anuntat retragerea de la echipa nationala

Fotbalista Laura Rus, atacantul Farului Constanta, si a anuntat retregarea de la echipa nationala a Romaniei, urmand a imbraca pentru ultima oara tricoul tricolor marti, 5 decembrie 2023, contra Croatiei. Laura are 139… [citeste mai departe]

Cei 23 de politisti de frontiera de la calafat arestati pentru fapte de coruptie, eliberati din arest si plasati sub control judiciar

Curtea de Apel Craiova a admis recursul celor 23 de politisti din cadrul Sectorului de Politie de Frontiera Calafat impotriva deciziei… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ Am stat trei ore la coadă pentru 29 de minute de cultură. De ce sunt cozi imense la expoziția Brâncuși din Timișoara

Expoziția „Brâncuși: surse românești și perspective universale” a atras mii de oameni în minivacanța de 1 decembrie. Sute au rămas pe dinafară,… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul local Bogdan Hodorogea (AUR), filmat în timp ce şantaja un dezvoltator imobiliar – preluare Detectivul de presă şoc

Consilierul local Bogdan Hodorogea (AUR) declară, într-o înregistrare făcută cu camera ascunsă, că a făcut trafic de influenţă pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Concert caritabil de colinde, la Palatul Culturii

Palatul Culturii din Târgu Mureș va găzdui, în data de 19 decembrie, de la ora 19.00, Concertul caritabil de colinde "Rejoice, Christ is born!", susținut de Grupul Vocal Rejoice. Potrivit organizatorilor, la concert își vor da concursul și Orchestra de Cameră a Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT pe DN 7. Un șofer din Vințu de Jos a intrat cu maşina în autoturismul care circula în faţa sa. O femeie a ajuns la spital

ACCIDENT pe DN 7. Un șofer din Vințu de Jos a intrat cu maşina în autoturismul care circula în faţa sa. O femeie a ajuns la spital… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Sebeș a furat banii dintr-o firma la care era angajată. Cu ce sumă a păgubit societatea comercială

O femeie din Sebeș a furat banii dintr-o firma la care era angajată. Cu ce sumă a păgubit societatea comercială O femeie din Sebeș s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a furat… [citeste mai departe]

Concert Iris la Târgu Mureș, cu ocazia Zilei Naționale a României

În data de 1 decembrie, în Piața Victoriei din Târgu Mureș a fost sărbătorită Ziua Națională a României, iar primăria municipiului, la fel ca în anii precedenți, a organizat o serie de concerte pentru a sărbători acest eveniment. Anul acesta, pe scenă a concertat… [citeste mai departe]

Campion european la 10 ani. Performanţă de excepţie obţinută de un copil al Timişoarei

David Crăciun este campion european la 10 ani, într-o competiţie sportivă dificilă, jiu-jitsu brazilian. Timişoreanul a cucerit titlul continental la Dublin, fiind încurajat de pe margine de tatălui său, Daniel Crăciun,… [citeste mai departe]


EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems

Publicat:
EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems

Electric vehicle drivers hoping to top up their batteries at one of Repsol’s 1,600 Spanish charging stations might well be disappointed, with nearly half lying dormant because they have no power connection, according to Reuters. Such gaps are evident across the , where last week the announced plans to upgrade the bloc’s power grids. […] The post EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: