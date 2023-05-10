EU’s Mariya Gabriel nominated to be Bulgaria’s new prime minister

Stiri Recomandate

Bode: Un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist se poate realiza doar printr-un efort naţional şi european

Principalele teme de discuții au fost consolidarea securităţii interne a UE şi a frontierelor externe, precum şi un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist.”Astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Piața Găvana, închisă temporar

În perioada 14 mai 2023, de la ora 14:30, până la data de 17 mai 2023, ora 06:30, Piața Găvana din municipiul Pitești va fi închisă temporar pentru desfășurarea lucrărilor de dezinfecție, dezinsecție și deratizare. Citește și: Un tren de călători a luat foc în gară. Peste 100 de persoane s-au autoevacuat În această perioadă, […] [citeste mai departe]

THEODORA GOLF CLUB, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, face un pas important pentru un viitor sustenabil bazat pe energie verde

Theodora Golf Club, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, își susține angajamentul ferm față de mediul înconjurător, folosind panouri… [citeste mai departe]

Un câmpinean a furat și vândut un autoturism lăsat pe marginea DN1 pentru că nu mai funcționa! Autorul a fost reținut de polițiști

Un bărbat de 38 ani din Câmpina a fost reținut în cursul zilei de luni, 8 mai, de polițiștii din Câmpina, după ce a reușit… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT: Evenimnetul CityINNOHub - European Digital Innovation Hub“ are loc la Universitatea Ovidius Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Astazi, 10 mai 2023, Universitatea "Ovidius" Constanta organizeaza evenimentul "CityINNOHub European Digital Innovation Hubldquo;,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc în condiţii grele după ce au trecut frontiera

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc… [citeste mai departe]

G4Media: Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, are patru membri ai familiei angajați la instituții din subordine

Fiica, ginerele, nora și soția ministrului PSD Petre Daea lucrează la instituții coordonate de Ministerul Agriculturii, scrie G4Media. Ultimul membru al familiei Daea sosit pe… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Parlament, pornit de la un proiect de lege. Proiectul se referă la prevenirea separării copilului de familie

Proiectul unei legi referitoare la prevenirea separării copilului de familie a produs incidente, miercuri dimineață, în Parlamentul României. Parlamentarii… [citeste mai departe]

`Casa Madrigal` își va deschide porțile pentru vizitatori, sâmbătă, de `Noaptea Muzeelor`

Publicul va putea vizita Casa Madrigal de pe Aleea Dealul Mitropoliei nr. 11, Bucureşti, sâmbătă, de Noaptea Muzeelor, în intervalul orar 18.00 - 24.00.Casa Madrigal, vila Sacha Roman de pe Dealul Mitropoliei cu… [citeste mai departe]

Sistemul fiscal din Republica Moldova va fi modernizat cu suportul UE

Republica Moldova va beneficia de un suport din partea Uniunii Europene, în valoare de 267 de milioane de euro, pentru implementarea Programului „FISCALIS”, comunică MOLDPRES. Membrii Comisiei parlamentare economie, buget și finanțe au aprobat astăzi raportul la… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s Mariya Gabriel nominated to be Bulgaria’s new prime minister

Publicat:
EU’s Mariya Gabriel nominated to be Bulgaria’s new prime minister

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced Wednesday that his center-right GERB party would nominate for to be the country’s new PM, according to PoliticoReports began circulating in Bulgarian media Tuesday night that the former MEP and two-time commissioner would be GERB’s choice to break the political deadlock which […] The post EU’s Mariya Gabriel nominated to be Bulgaria’s new prime minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


