EU’s Mariya Gabriel nominated to be Bulgaria’s new prime ministerPublicat:
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced Wednesday that his center-right GERB party would nominate European Commissioner for Innovation Mariya Gabriel to be the country’s new PM, according to Politico. Reports began circulating in Bulgarian media Tuesday night that the former MEP and two-time commissioner would be GERB’s choice to break the political deadlock which […] The post EU’s Mariya Gabriel nominated to be Bulgaria’s new prime minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
