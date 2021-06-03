Stiri Recomandate

Presedintele organizatiei municipale USR Constanta, viceprimarul Florin Cocargeanu, vorbeste la ZIUA LIVE despre nemultumirile USR PLUS.Viceprimarul municipiului Constanta, Florin Cocargeanu, a transmis ca asteapta un semn din partea colegilor.Suntem… [citeste mai departe]

Începând cu luna septembrie, angajații Apple se vor întoarce la birou pentru trei zile în fiecare săptămână, făcând astfel trecerea la un model de muncă hibrid, informează un email intern trimis de șeful Tim Cook.… [citeste mai departe]

Se iscă un nou scandal la sectorul 1? Clotilde Armand are de înfruntat critici dure din partea echipei PNL sector 1. Abia ce se dăduseră uitării contrele dintre liberalii de la sectorul 1 și primarul USR PLUS, pe tema bugetului… [citeste mai departe]

Veaceslav Platon a anunțat astăzi în cadrul unei conferințe de presă că demarează amplă activitate social-politică cu scopul de a scoate la iveală minciuna care există la moment pe scena politică moldovenească. În speță,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat, în ședința de joi, 3 iunie a.c., hotărârea Comitetului Național pentru Situații de Urgență, ca activitatea cu publicul a operatorilor economici care desfășoară activități de preparare, comercializare și consum al produselor alimentare și/sau băuturilor alcoolice și… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile au anunțat azi că activitatea cu publicul a operatorilor economici care desfășoară activități de preparare, comercializare și consum al produselor alimentare și/sau băuturilor alcoolice și nealcoolice, organizată în cadrul evenimentelor private (nunți și botezuri),… [citeste mai departe]

# Aici se va construi un așezământ… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele echipei de handbal Potaissa Turda, Flaviu Sâsâeac,… [citeste mai departe]

Moţii vor rămâne fără autobuz spre municipiul Alba Iulia. ”Rechinii” șoselelor,… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

Publicat:
EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

Bulgaria a member country of the has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to BloombergScepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the institutions has slowed the […] The post EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

14:35, 02.06.2021 - Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the European Union, the latest sign of simmering tensions after a Ryanair Holdings Plc was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg. …

EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

15:40, 28.05.2021 - The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

Facebook: Most ‘inauthentic’ networks start in Russia, Iran

14:55, 26.05.2021 - Facebook Inc. issued a new report on Wednesday showing that most networks of accounts that the company removes for “inauthentic behaviour” originate in Russia or Iran, which accounted for 50 different network removals since 2017, according to Bloomberg.  A total of 9 “inauthentic” networks originating…

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

13:21, 25.05.2021 - European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation’s forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, according to AP News.  EU leaders agreed Monday at a summit in Brussels,…

EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

12:40, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…

Bulgaria a anunțat ca suspenda vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca pana la eliminarea oricarui pericol. Cere oficialilor europeni o declarație “in scris”

16:10, 12.03.2021 - Oficilaii bulgari au decis sa suspende imunizarea populatiei impotriva COVID-19 cu vaccinul de la AstraZeneca. Anunțul vine la o zi dupa ce Italia, Danemarca, Islanda si Norvegia au luat aceeași decizie pe fondul unor cazuri grave de formare a unor cheaguri de sange, relateaza AFP. Premierul bulgar…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…


