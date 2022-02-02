Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1% Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record of 5.1% in January, defying expectations of a slowdown and adding to the European Central Bank’s headache ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday, according to Politico. High prices were primarily driven by energy, which spiked to 28.6%, compared to 25.9% in December, according to the EU statistics agency’s flash […] The post Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

