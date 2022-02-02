Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1%

Stiri Recomandate

Cenzura de la televizii

Cenzura de la televizii

„Film realizat în perioada comunistă, în care funcționa cenzura” – aceasta este recomandarea pe care CNA o face televiziunilor care își mai propun să difuzeze filme produse înainte de 1989. Chestia asta se numește cenzură la cenzură, cu mențiunea că vechii comuniști se lăudau că au desființat cenzura. Comuniștii ăștia noi, care trăiesc pe centurile […]… [citeste mai departe]

„Grupările țigănești de tip mafiot” i-au adus mari probleme lui Traian Băsescu!

„Grupările țigănești de tip mafiot” i-au adus mari probleme lui Traian Băsescu!

Fostul președinte Traian Băsescu a fost amendat de Consiliul Național pentru Combaterea Discriminării cu 5.000 de lei pentru afirmații referitoare la „grupările țigănești de tip mafiot”, conform unui comunicat de presă transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Cadariu: S-a închis schema de ajutor HoReCa. În total, s-au achitat aproape 2,2 miliarde de lei. Care este stadiul măsurilor 1 şi 2

Daniel Cadariu: S-a închis schema de ajutor HoReCa. În total, s-au achitat aproape 2,2 miliarde de lei. Care este stadiul măsurilor 1 şi 2

Ministrul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului, Constantin Daniel Cadariu a transmis, miercuri, în cadrul şedinţei de Guvern,… [citeste mai departe]

Minor în stare gravă la spital după un accident petrecut în această dimineață la Viișoara!

Minor în stare gravă la spital după un accident petrecut în această dimineață la Viișoara!

În această dimineață pe raza comunei Viișoara s-a produs un grav accident rutier soldat cu rănirea unui minor. Mașina care l-a accidentat era condusă de un bărbat din Câmpia Turzii care are acum... Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Nepotul lui Emil Boc, condamnat cu suspendare la aproape 9 luni de închisoare

Nepotul lui Emil Boc, condamnat cu suspendare la aproape 9 luni de închisoare

Nepotul lui Emil Boc a negat faptele, iar magistrații de la Judecătoria Turda au considerat că mesajele transmise de acesta reprezintă injurii și alte acte de violență și nicidecum o amenințare cu moartea. Sentința nu este definitivă.Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Situaţie bizară în Melbourne. Australienii sunt îngrijoraţi după dispariţia unor capete umane dintr-un cimitir

Situaţie bizară în Melbourne. Australienii sunt îngrijoraţi după dispariţia unor capete umane dintr-un cimitir

Două capete umane au fost furate din morminte separate, dintr-un cimitir din Melbourne. Poliţia spune că faptele înspăimântătoare au speriat familiile celor decedaţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Bazinul de Înot și Balonul USV, închise, din cauza creșterii prețurilor la gaze naturale

Bazinul de Înot și Balonul USV, închise, din cauza creșterii prețurilor la gaze naturale

Chiar dacă nu se vorbește explicit despre asta, criza energetică în care ne aflăm a făcut ca prețurile energiei electrice sau a celei bazate de consumul de gaze naturale sau petrol să explodeze. Nimeni nu se poate… [citeste mai departe]

Bacăul, la a treia zi de Ev Mediu. Apa potabilă se livrează cu sticla

Bacăul, la a treia zi de Ev Mediu. Apa potabilă se livrează cu sticla

"Apa potabilă este împărţită băcăuanilor prin 11 puncte de distribuire, între orele 8,00- 18,00", a precizat primarul municipiului Bacău.Persoanele aflate în carantină care apelează numărul de telefon 0733.551985 primesc apă potabilă la domiciliu prin intermediul… [citeste mai departe]

După o investiție de 360.000 de euro, sala de sport „Nicușor Marcu” a Liceului cu Program Sportiv din Alba Iulia va găzdui primul eveniment sportiv din acest an

După o investiție de 360.000 de euro, sala de sport „Nicușor Marcu” a Liceului cu Program Sportiv din Alba Iulia va găzdui primul eveniment sportiv din acest an

Performanța în sport pleacă, de cele mai multe ori, din sălile de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1%

Publicat:
Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1%

Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record of 5.1% in January, defying expectations of a slowdown and adding to the ’s headache ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday, according to Politico. High prices were primarily driven by energy, which spiked to 28.6%, compared to 25.9% in December, according to the EU statistics agency’s flash […] The post Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Trust ECB to stabilise inflation, Lagarde tells citizens

13:35, 11.01.2022 - Eurozone citizens worried about rising prices can trust the European Central Bank (ECB) to stabilise inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that concern very seriously,” stated Lagarde.…

Eurozone inflation hits 5%, marking another record high

13:50, 07.01.2022 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced that the eurozone inflation accelerated unexpectedly in December, hitting a new record of 5% from 4.9% in November and raising more questions about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy, according to Reuters. Energy prices,…

Euro-area activity drops to nine-month low on resurgent virus

13:40, 16.12.2021 - Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

ECB heads into pivotal policy meeting with inflation and Omicron infections rising

11:46, 15.12.2021 - With inflation surging and the Omicron Covid variant expected to spread through the region, the European Central Bank (ECB) has the unenviable task of presenting its policy outlook for 2022 on Thursday, according to CNBC. The rise in the cost of living for the euro area reached a record high of 4.9%…

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions

11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider.  Those arriving from the European Union, European…

Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9%

14:00, 30.11.2021 - The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the European Central Bank will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC.  Eurostat indicated that…

Eurozone October inflation confirmed at 4.1% y/y on energy spike

14:11, 17.11.2021 - Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

13:26, 11.11.2021 - The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -2°C | 7°C
Iasi -2°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 3°C
Timisoara -2°C | 5°C
Constanta 0°C | 4°C
Brasov -3°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 2°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 564.204,00 7.082.972,56
II (5/6) 3 62.689,33 -
III (4/6) 283 664,55 -
IV (3/6) 7.100 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.672.108,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 februarie 2022
USD 4.3731
EUR 4.9462
CHF 4.7576
GBP 5.9268
CAD 3.4489
XAU 253.524
JPY 3.8233
CNY 0.6875
AED 1.1906
AUD 3.1278
MDL 0.2438
BGN 2.5289

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec