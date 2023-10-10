Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current challenging market backdrop,” according to a person with knowledge of the […] The post Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s ruling coalition parties are maintaining their leads in opinion polls, even as pressure mounts from a newly-formed nationalistic party ahead of next year’s elections, according to Bloomberg. The Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu would get 31% of the votes if general elections…

- A higher natural gas price in Europe in November is making it lucrative to hold back supplies for a month until the arrival of lower temperatures can boost profits, according to Bloomberg. Futures for November are about E10 euros a megawatt-hour more expensive than gas delivered next month, with no…

- The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who…

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted Sweden’s NATO membership could be delayed if it doesn’t stop Koran burnings that anger his conservative support base, according to Bloomberg. “Sweden must first of all take care of the streets of Stockholm. If they don’t take care of their streets, if these…

- Romania’s annual inflation slowed for a fifth straight month, pushing the rate below 10% for the first time since February last year, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 9.4% from a year earlier in July, compared with 10.25% in June, the statistics office said Friday. That’s below the 9.7%…

- Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg. The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…

- Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after surging 16% last month. The gains in…

- European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…