Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march

Argeș. Tâlharul de pe bicicletă i-a smuls geanta unei femei! Trimis în judecată

Argeș. Tâlharul de pe bicicletă i-a smuls geanta unei femei! Trimis în judecată

Polițiștii din cadrul Biroului Investigații Criminale Pitești au finalizat cercetările într-un dosar privind infracțiunea de tâlhărie calificată. Ce s-a întâmplat, de fapt? Citește și: IPJ Argeș. Peste 2.000 de cazuri de violență în… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA a anunțat țările care vor găzdui EURO 2028 și EURO 2032

UEFA a anunțat țările care vor găzdui EURO 2028 și EURO 2032

Campionatul European de fotbal din 2028 va fi găzduit de  Marea Britanie și Irlanda. Printre orașele propuse pentru meciuri se numără și Belfast (Irlanda de Nord), Cardiff (Țara Galilor), Dublin (Irlanda), Glasgow (Scoția), Birmingham, Liverpool, Londra, Manchester și Newcastle… [citeste mai departe]

Noi tentative de fraudă cu apeluri pierdute: La ce numere de telefon să nu răspundeți niciodată

Noi tentative de fraudă cu apeluri pierdute: La ce numere de telefon să nu răspundeți niciodată

Noi tentative de fraudă cu apeluri pierdute: La ce numere de telefon să nu răspundeți niciodată Noi tentative de fraudă cu apeluri pierdute: La ce numere de telefon să nu răspundeți niciodată Românii… [citeste mai departe]

Sharks Gym Constanta: Luptatorul Madalin Pirvulescu, victorie-fulger la Viena, in gala Vendetta"

Sharks Gym Constanta: Luptatorul Madalin Pirvulescu, victorie-fulger la Viena, in gala Vendetta“

Initial, sportivul din Constanta ar fi trebuit sa se dueleze cu Mraz Avdoyan, din Germania, insa acesta s a accidentat, astfel ca adversarul a fost schimbat. O noua victorie categorica inregistrata in circuitul… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis şi Volodimir Zelenski au semnat o declaraţie politică, potrivit căreia relaţia bilaterală este ridicată la nivel de parteneriat strategic

Klaus Iohannis şi Volodimir Zelenski au semnat o declaraţie politică, potrivit căreia relaţia bilaterală este ridicată la nivel de parteneriat strategic

România a acordat sprijin militar şi umanitar Ucrainei, a afirmat, marţi, la Bucureşti,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis anunță un Parteneriat Strategic cu Ucraina: L-am asigurat pe Zelenski de continuarea sprijinului, inclusiv militar, până la eliberarea întregului teritoriu și, mai departe, în reconstrucția țării

Klaus Iohannis anunță un Parteneriat Strategic cu Ucraina: L-am asigurat pe Zelenski de continuarea sprijinului, inclusiv militar, până la eliberarea întregului teritoriu și, mai departe, în reconstrucția țării

Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Crimă la Monor! Un tânăr și-a bătut tatăl cu un levier până l-a lăsat fără suflare

Crimă la Monor! Un tânăr și-a bătut tatăl cu un levier până l-a lăsat fără suflare

Un tânăr din Monor a fost reținut și riscă arestul preventiv, după ce luni seara și-a lovit tatăl cu un levier, bărbatul fiind găsit fără suflare de către mama tânărului. Potrivit IPJ Bistrița-Năsăud, polițiștii Secției… [citeste mai departe]

Ballets Jazz Montréal, pentru prima dată în România la Întâlnirile JTI. „Dance Me", „un festin vizual", „o bucurie a sunetului"

Ballets Jazz Montréal, pentru prima dată în România la Întâlnirile JTI. „Dance Me”, „un festin vizual”, „o bucurie a sunetului”

Compania de dans Ballets Jazz Montréal vine pentru prima dată în România, la cea de-a XXIV-a ediție a Întâlnirilor… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Israel riscă să ia amploare. Amenințarea unui lider Hezbollah: Iranul și Libanul vor intra în conflict dacă Gaza este amenințată cu distrugerea

Războiul din Israel riscă să ia amploare. Amenințarea unui lider Hezbollah: Iranul și Libanul vor intra în conflict dacă Gaza este amenințată cu distrugerea

Un lider Hezbollah din Libanul de Sud a afirmat, mați, pentru Associated… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în familia Donca, i-au anunțat decesul. Orianda Donca, în doliu: „Infarct la 50 de ani"

Tragedie în familia Donca, i-au anunțat decesul. Orianda Donca, în doliu: „Infarct la 50 de ani”

Orianda Donca, soția milionarului Călin Donca, aflat în arest preventiv, a anunțat decesul unui membru al familiei sale. Bărbatul a suferit un infarct, potrivit informațiilor disponibile până la… [citeste mai departe]


Europe's leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march

Publicat:
Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march

Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current challenging market backdrop,” according to a person with knowledge of the […] The post Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

