European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia's proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters. The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on behalf of all states to
EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters
14:06, 04.02.2022 - The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago, marking another step in improved transatlantic relations, according to Reuters. Trade in bivalve molluscs, cockles and scallops,…
Biden: U.S. forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria
15:50, 03.02.2022 - U.S. special forces have killed the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, according to Reuters. A senior U.S. administration official said that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed in the operation. Rescue workers said…
EU to propose microchips law in early February
15:30, 20.01.2022 - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU’s need for chips is set to double in the next decade, according to Reuters. “Most of supplies come from a handful…
EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London
17:01, 18.01.2022 - The European Union will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Mairead McGuinness had already said last November that such permission, known as equivalence,…
EU’s Borrell arrives in Ukraine amid Russia tensions
11:40, 05.01.2022 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…
EU has “cognitive split” in its China policy says senior Chinese diplomat
10:31, 30.12.2021 - Europe has a “cognitive split” in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday, according to Reuters. Relations between China and the European Union worsened…
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10
10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…
EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices
15:35, 13.12.2021 - The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…