European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

Metoda învățării integrate de conținut și limbă, CLIL, prezentă în cursurile Novakid.ro

Ce este învățarea integrată de conținut și limbă (CLIL)? De ce este eficientă? Cercetările arată că elevii care învață o limbă străină folosind metoda CLIL sunt mai motivați și mai pregătiți să facă față dificultăților… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția Guvernului la suprataxarea bogaților propusă de Adrian Câciu (video)

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, Dan Cărbunaru, a declarat joi că Executivul nu este de acord cu introducerea de noi taxe fără discutarea lor în prealabil cu cei vizați, după ce ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Câciu, a spus că vrea supraimpozitarea… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie afirmă că Rusia pregăteşte în curând un exerciţiu nuclear strategic

Rusia se pregăteşte să înceapă în curând un exerciţiu nuclear strategice, a declarat joi ministrul apărării britanic, Ben Wallace, care a atras atenţia că acţiunile Kremlinului merg în direcţia greşită, în ciuda eforturilor… [citeste mai departe]

ARGEȘEANUL MARIUS SAIZU TRANSMITE DIN UCRAINA PENTRU ȘTIRILE FOCUS – PRIMA TV￼

Va fi sau nu va fi război la porțile României? Pentru a  fi în mijlocul evenimentelor care îngrijorează o lume întreagă, o echipa de știri condusă de Marius Saizu a plecat în Ucraina și vă va tine conectați zilnic prin transmisiunile… [citeste mai departe]

CSU din Suceava vizează a treia victorie la rând în Liga Națională

Formația de handbal masculin CSU din Suceava a început anul 2022 în forță. „Universitarii" au câștigat clar, după evoluții foarte bune, confruntările cu Politehnica Timișoara și CSM Bacău, și așteaptă cu moralul ridicat duelul de sâmbătă, de pe teren propriu,… [citeste mai departe]

Adevărul despre al patrulea jurat de la „iUmor”. Delia, Cheloo și Mihai Bendeac au parte de surprize în fiecare ediție a noului sezon

Noul sezon „iUmor” va începe pe 11 februarie, la Antena 1. În cadrul emisiunii au avut loc schimbări atât în ceea ce îi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Linia Mocăniței, îngropată în crengi și zăpadă!

Iarna aceasta a „căzut greu” pentru Mocănița Transilvaniei. La propriu! Calea ferată a fost acoperită de mormane de zăpadă și de crengi. Lucrările se desfășoară în ritm lent, așa că orice ajutor e binevenit. Iarna-i grea, omătu-i mare – iar „ninsoarea ca-n povești”… [citeste mai departe]

Brașovenii sunt invitați să-și spună părerile cu privire la realizarea drumului de legătură ,,Cărămidăriei – Poiana Brașov”

Proiectul de actualizare a studiului de fezabilitate pentru drumul de legătură strada Cărămidăriei – drumul spre Poiana Brașov,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat alocarea a peste 66 milioane lei pentru Programul Masa caldă din 150 de unităţi de învăţământ

Guvernul a aprobat, joi, alocarea din Fondul de rezervă a peste 66 milioane lei pentru derularea în semestrul II al anului şcolar 2021-2022 a Programului 'Masă… [citeste mai departe]

Amendați după ce au aruncat PET-uri și sticle de la bere de la balcon

Polițiștii locali din cadrul Biroului Ordine Publică desfășoară în continuare acțiuni de supraveghere a blocului G1, în vederea sancționării persoanelor care confundă, încă, domeniul public cu un coș de gunoi. În acest sens, în data de 07.02.2022, pentru faptul… [citeste mai departe]


European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

Publicat:
said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters said EU foreign policy chief decided to reply on behalf of all states to […] The post European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

