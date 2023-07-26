European gas prices extend jump as outages tighten supply

Stiri Recomandate

Furtună puternică pe Valea Sebeșului: Un copac a căzut peste un autoturism. DN 67C – Transalpina, BLOCAT între Tău și barajul Oașa

Furtună puternică pe Valea Sebeșului: Un copac a căzut peste un autoturism. DN 67C – Transalpina, BLOCAT între Tău și barajul Oașa

Furtună puternică pe Valea Sebeșului: Un copac a căzut peste un autoturism. DN 67C – Transalpina, BLOCAT între Tău și barajul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul care a dispărut după zvonurile că are o amantă

Ministrul care a dispărut după zvonurile că are o amantă

Qin Gang, care până marți a fost ministrul de Externe al Chinei, nu a mai fost văzut în public de pe 25 iunie, adică exact de la momentul numirii sale. Se speculează că acesta ar fi fugit cu o jurnalistă care i-ar fi amantă și i-ar fi născut recent un cop [citeste mai departe]

Accident între o mașină de poliție, condusă de un șef de post, și o căruță

Accident între o mașină de poliție, condusă de un șef de post, și o căruță

O mașină de poliție condusă de un șef de post a fost implicată într-un accident cu o căruță. Accidentul rutier a avut loc marți seară în zona localității Spulber, pe DJ 204 D. Conform surselor noastre, autospeciala era condusă de șeful… [citeste mai departe]

Înotătorul piteştean Theodor Proca, bronz la Jocurile Olimpice ale Tineretului European

Înotătorul piteştean Theodor Proca, bronz la Jocurile Olimpice ale Tineretului European

Theodor Proca, sportiv legitimat la CSM Piteşti, a obținut medalia de bronz la Jocurile Olimpice ale Tineretului European, competiţie care se desfășoară în localitatea Maribor (Slovenia). Proca s-a clasat pe locul al treilea… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate finale Titularizare 2023. Rata de promovare în județul Bacău a crescut la 84,2%

Rezultate finale Titularizare 2023. Rata de promovare în județul Bacău a crescut la 84,2%

În urma reevaluării lucrărilor contestate la proba scrisă din cadrul Concursului național pentru ocuparea posturilor didactice din învățământul preuniversitar Titularizare 2023, rata de promovare (note peste 5) a crescut,… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reuniune a Consiliului NATO-Ucraina, la solicitarea lui Volodimir Zelenski, în contextul atacurilor rusești asupra porturilor de la Marea Neagră și Dunăre

Prima reuniune a Consiliului NATO-Ucraina, la solicitarea lui Volodimir Zelenski, în contextul atacurilor rusești asupra porturilor de la Marea Neagră și Dunăre

Neînțelegeri la nivel european în privința restricțiilor pentru importurile… [citeste mai departe]

Trei schelete umane, vechi de 1000 de ani, au fost găsite în Ardeal

Trei schelete umane, vechi de 1000 de ani, au fost găsite în Ardeal

În timpul unor săpături programate, în vederea construirii unui hotel din Alba Iulia, au fost găsite 3 schelete umane, vechi de peste 1000 de ani.Cele trei schelete, care datează din perioada Evului Mediu Timpuriu, au fost găsite la aproximativ 1,5 metri adâncime,… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor pentru perioada rece a anului: Au fost introduse două categorii noi de vulnerabilitate

Ajutor pentru perioada rece a anului: Au fost introduse două categorii noi de vulnerabilitate

În contextul ajutorului acordat populației în perioada rece a anului au fost introduse două categorii noi de vulnerabilitate – vulnerabilitate energetică maximă și vulnerabilitate energetică primară, care vor asigura… [citeste mai departe]

Ioana Bivolaru este noul ambasador al României în Franța

Ioana Bivolaru este noul ambasador al României în Franța

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, miercuri, decretul privind acreditarea Ioanei Bivolaru în calitate de ambasador extraordinar şi plenipotenţiar al României în Republica Franceză, cu reşedinţa la Paris, a informat Administraţia Prezidenţială. Ioana Bivolaru este diplomat de carieră,… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara va avea în curând un Muzeu al Bibliei

Timișoara va avea în curând un Muzeu al Bibliei

Primăria Municipiului Timișoara atribuie un spațiu în Piața Sfântul Gheorghe nr. 4, către Asociația Renașterea Familiei, care va amenaja aici Muzeul Bibliei, primul de acest fel din România. Proiectul de hotărâre va fi pe masa consilierilor locali, în plenul de azi. ”Mă bucur că vom avea, în sfârșit,… [citeste mai departe]


European gas prices extend jump as outages tighten supply

Publicat:
European gas prices extend jump as outages tighten supply

European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped in the first half of the […] The post European gas prices extend jump as outages tighten supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week

13:10, 21.07.2023 - Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island…

European gas market still prone to risks this winter, IEA warns

13:10, 18.07.2023 - Europe’s natural gas market still faces the risk of volatile prices this winter even though the worst in the continent’s energy crisis seems to be over, according to the International Energy Agency, according to Bloomberg. “Major uncertainties remain ahead of the upcoming heating season,” the Paris-based…

European gas prices head for biggest weekly loss of the year

12:55, 14.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

European gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

11:30, 26.06.2023 - European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…

Eurozone slips into recession after German revision

13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

Romanian president pledges ‘no limits’ aid to Ukraine during German visit

09:20, 25.05.2023 - Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

Bulgaria to lift ban on Ukrainian imports

10:50, 04.05.2023 - The national ban Bulgaria imposed on certain goods coming from Ukraine will be lifted once the EU’s market stabilisation measures agreed to at the end of April come into force, the cabinet’s press service announced Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Faced with Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia…

European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record

15:30, 03.05.2023 - European natural gas extended its decline, trading at a fresh 21-month low amid record LNG imports and rising stockpiles, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 2.6%, falling below E37 for the first time since July 2021, following four consecutive weeks of losses. Prices are less…


