Irigaţiile din PNRR, de la prea mult verde, la prejudicii asupra mediului. CE clarifică motivul pentru care a respins programul

Irigaţiile din PNRR, de la prea mult verde, la prejudicii asupra mediului. CE clarifică motivul pentru care a respins programul

Eliminarea proiectelor de irigaţii din Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR) a produs multă nemulțumire în rândul agricultorilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Tată și fiu găsiți morți în casă, la Timișoara. Dispăruseră de câteva zile

Tată și fiu găsiți morți în casă, la Timișoara. Dispăruseră de câteva zile

Anchetă a polițiștilor, la Timișoara. Oamenii legii încearcă să afle ce s-a întâmplat cu doi bărbați, tată și fiu, care au fost găsiți morți în casă. Victimele nu au mai fost văzute de câteva zile, iar alarma a fost dată de o vecină. [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT: A inceput festivitatea de premiere la limba germana a elevilor de la Colegiul National Mircea cel Batran“ (galerie foto)

LIVE TEXT: A inceput festivitatea de premiere la limba germana a elevilor de la Colegiul National Mircea cel Batran" (galerie foto)

42 de elevi ai Colegiului National "Mircea cel Batranldquo; primesc astazi atestatul de limba germana Deutsches Sprachdiplom A2 B1.Festivitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Cele două condiții pentru vaccinarea cu doza trei. Cum se face programarea în platformă

Cele două condiții pentru vaccinarea cu doza trei. Cum se face programarea în platformă

Platforma de programări pentru vaccinare a fost optimizată de specialiștii de la STS - Serviciul de Telecomunicaţii Speciale și permite programarea celor care doresc să se vaccineze cu doza a treia. [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani a câștigat Sebastian Chitoșcă la „Survivor România”. „A fost bine, financiar am susținut familia”

Câți bani a câștigat Sebastian Chitoșcă la „Survivor România". „A fost bine, financiar am susținut familia"

Sebastian Chitoșcă, care a fost părăsit de soție, a participat la „Survivor România”. Concurentul nu a ajuns până în finală, însă timp de câteva săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele CJ Timiș se uită la promisiunile din campania electorală și analizează ce a reușit din ce a promis

Vicepreședintele CJ Timiș se uită la promisiunile din campania electorală și analizează ce a reușit din ce a promis

Alături de familie, pe teren în campanie, practicând arte marțiale, circulând cu motocicleta, așa se prezenta Cristian Moș, actualul vicepreședinte al Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor: Am votat împotriva proiectului de lege privind parteneriatul civil

Mihai Fifor: Am votat împotriva proiectului de lege privind parteneriatul civil

Camera Deputaților a votat astăzi proiectul Legii privind parteneriatul civil. Proiectul a fost depus în Parlament în anul 2018 și a stârnit numeroase controverse. Astăzi, s-a ajuns la votul final în Camera Deputaților. Proiectul a căzut la… [citeste mai departe]


European Commission endorses Romania’s €29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan

Publicat:
European Commission endorses Romania's €29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan

(EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania's recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the 's Recovery and (RRF) when EC von der Leyen made an official visit to Bucharest, according to a press

PM Citu: We are analyzing measures in EU countries with impact on speeding up vaccination, we will apply them in Romania

20:25, 27.09.2021 - The government will analyze the measures taken in the rest of the EU countries that have had the greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. He was asked in a joint press conference with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and…

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu: Bucharest schools could go online in about a month

15:15, 20.09.2021 - It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand…

Presedintele Comisiei Europene vine la Bucuresti pentru PNRR, dupa Congresul PNL

15:35, 17.09.2021 - Presedintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, va veni la Bucuresti in 27 septembrie, a anunțat, vineri, Dana Spinant, purtator de cuvant adjunct al Comisiei.CE va incheia in cateva zile evaluarea Planului National de Redresare si Rezilienta depus de Romania. ”Pot confirma ca finalizam evaluarea…

Sources: EC will endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan by September 24

12:30, 14.09.2021 - The European Commission will endorse Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources from within the ministry…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

15:11, 09.08.2021 - Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

Romania’s E190 mln restructuring aid for Tarom airline under EU scrutiny

14:06, 05.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has opened an investigation to assess Romania’s E190 million support measures in favour of the airline TAROM and if it is in line with EU rules on state aid to companies in difficulty. The state-owned flag carrier, Tarom has been experiencing financial…

Eurostat reviews the availability of medical imaging technologies in the EU

13:30, 02.07.2021 - The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat said that in 2019, Romania had the smallest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in hospitals relative to the number of inhabitants with 0.9 CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by France (1.1), the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia…


