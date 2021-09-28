Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government will analyze the measures taken in the rest of the EU countries that have had the greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. He was asked in a joint press conference with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and…

- It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand…

- Presedintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, va veni la Bucuresti in 27 septembrie, a anunțat, vineri, Dana Spinant, purtator de cuvant adjunct al Comisiei.CE va incheia in cateva zile evaluarea Planului National de Redresare si Rezilienta depus de Romania. ”Pot confirma ca finalizam evaluarea…

- The European Commission will endorse Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources from within the ministry…

- Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

- Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

- The European Commission announced on Monday that it has opened an investigation to assess Romania’s E190 million support measures in favour of the airline TAROM and if it is in line with EU rules on state aid to companies in difficulty. The state-owned flag carrier, Tarom has been experiencing financial…

- The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat said that in 2019, Romania had the smallest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in hospitals relative to the number of inhabitants with 0.9 CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by France (1.1), the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia…