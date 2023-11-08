European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan

Stiri Recomandate

Români din Olteniţa, prinşi în Franța după ce au furat piese de maşini în valoare de peste un milion de euro pentru că aveau datorii în ţară

Optsprezece români sunt cercetați de polițiștii francezi după ce au comis mai multe infracțiuni.… [citeste mai departe]

Optsprezece români sunt cercetați de polițiștii francezi după ce au comis mai multe infracțiuni.… [citeste mai departe]

Transport agabaritic pe traseul Constanta Port-DN 17– Șcheia (judetul Suceava)

Transport agabaritic pe traseul Constanta Port-DN 17– Șcheia (judetul Suceava)

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca astazi, 08.11.2023, incepand cu ora 22:00, se va efectua un transport agabaritic pe traseul: Constanta Port ndash; AutostradaA4 DN 3 DN 22C ndash; DN 2A ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

Test gratuit pentru cancer: se întâmplă în Transilvania / Lista persoanelor vizate

Test gratuit pentru cancer: se întâmplă în Transilvania / Lista persoanelor vizate

Test gratuit pentru cancer: se întâmplă în Transilvania / Lista persoanelor vizateProgramele de screening pentru cancerul de col uterin și cel de sân, derulate de Institutul Oncologic „Prof. Dr. Ion Chiricuță” Cluj-Napoca, cu sprijinul… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce se ocupă acum Stelian Ogică. Viața lui s-a schimbat complet

Cu ce se ocupă acum Stelian Ogică. Viața lui s-a schimbat complet

Stelian Ogică a renunțat definitiv la jocurile de noroc și a decis să-și schimbe viața complet. Este mult mai atent la tot ce se întâmplă în viața sa, iar acum are o afacere de succes. Cum și-a câștigat Stelian Ogică banii Stelian Ogică a devenit celebru în anul 2001,… [citeste mai departe]

Asta este planta și mâncarea viitorului! Ce oraș din România vrea să dea lovitura cu astfel de culturi

Asta este planta și mâncarea viitorului! Ce oraș din România vrea să dea lovitura cu astfel de culturi

Noul soi, aflat în faza de brevetare, are o înălțime de peste 3 metri, dă producții anuale de peste 100 de tone de tuberculi la hectar, iar tulpinile oferă o masă lemnoasă de mai multe sute… [citeste mai departe]

Grecii de la Intrakat Group achiziţionează compania de construcţii Aktor

Grecii de la Intrakat Group achiziţionează compania de construcţii Aktor

”Grupul Intrakat, din domeniul construcţiilor, al infrastructurii, concesiunilor/parteneriatelor publice private (PPP) şi managementului deşeurilor din Grecia, a anunţat astăzi finalizarea achiziţiei companiei Aktor Construction, care este activă în… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără din Bacău, aflată în arest la domiciliu, a evadat

O tânără din Bacău, aflată în arest la domiciliu, a evadat

O femeie de 26 de ani, din municipiul Bacău, bănuită de săvârșirea infracțiunii de evadare, a fost reținută de polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale Bacău. Din cercetări a reieșit că, pe 07 noiembrie, în jurul orei 15:00, o patrulă de poliție din cadrul Secției… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj - Veteranii și văduvele de război, revoluționarii și urmașii eroilor martiri își pot ridica abonamentele gratuite de transport

Primăria Municipiului Cluj-Napoca si Compania de Transport Public Cluj-Napoca S.A. invită ȋncepând cu data de 08.11.2023 … [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Municipiului Cluj-Napoca si Compania de Transport Public Cluj-Napoca S.A. invită ȋncepând cu data de 08.11.2023 … [citeste mai departe]

Borrell: Soluţionarea conflictului israeliano-palestinian „nu poate veni doar prin forţa militară”

Borrell: Soluţionarea conflictului israeliano-palestinian „nu poate veni doar prin forţa militară”

Şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borrell, consideră că soluţionarea conflictului israeliano-palestinian „nu poate veni doar prin forţa militară”, iar o nouă ocupaţie israeliană în Fâşia Gaza… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO-INTERVIU: Povestea omului care crede în puterea cuvintelor

VIDEO-INTERVIU: Povestea omului care crede în puterea cuvintelor

„O singură voce poate schimba gândirea unei săli pline", au fost cuvintele pline de semnificație ale lui Barak Obama, care sugerează ideea că puterea umană constă în capacitatea de a articula cuvintele și de a le da sens. Această idee a fost preluată și de către murșeanul… [citeste mai departe]


European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan

Publicat:
European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan

said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the , supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to . The proposed financial package, which will comprise some 2 billion euro in […] The post European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed growth plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU risks E2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law

11:10, 06.11.2023 - The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…

EU sets up new mechanisms to stave off medicine shortages

15:10, 24.10.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…

EU launches call on industry to apply for ammunition production ramp-up funding

10:05, 19.10.2023 - The European Commission on Wednesday published its first call for industries to benefit from EU funds to ramp up their production capacities of ammunition and missiles, according to Euractiv. In the Act in Support of Ammunition Production’s (ASAP) work programme drafted together with EU member states,…

Brussels officially starts probe into Chinese electric vehicles

12:30, 04.10.2023 - The European Commission officially started on Wednesday an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, according to a notice of initiation published in the EU Official Journal, according to Politico. The probe is on the Commission’s own initiative, a so-called ex-officio investigation,…

EU to assess whether to hit Chinese electric cars with tariffs

11:30, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…

Romania requests to modify RRF

17:31, 08.09.2023 - The European Commission (EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to See News. The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the…

EU wants to simplify cross-border social security access

09:55, 07.09.2023 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a series of measures to ease access to social security services across borders by speeding up digitalization in member states, according to Reuters. The Commission said that in 2021, 16 million people from the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA), the European…

Digital competition law: EU Commission unveils its ‘gatekeepers’ list

14:20, 06.09.2023 - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its list of online services designated as “gatekeepers,” which will now have six months to adapt to strict antitrust practices or face up to 20% global annual turnover fines, according to Euractiv. European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton,…


