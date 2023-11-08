European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth planPublicat:
The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial package, which will comprise some 2 billion euro in […] The post European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
