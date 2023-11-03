European chamber in China criticises upcoming Shanghai trade fair as ‘smoke and mirrors’

Stiri Recomandate

Doi drogați și un băut la volan

Doi drogați și un băut la volan

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Drogurile și alcoolul la volan au devenit, din păcate, o obișnuință pe drumurile județului. În doar 24 de ore, sau mai exact în prima parte a nopții de joi spre vineri, veselia incompatibilă cu volanul a fost întreruptă în trei cazuri, două cu droguri, la Reșița și Bocșa, și unul cu alcool, la Greoni! Poveștile au… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Demonstrație de forță pe Autostrada Transilvania: Un segment de drum ar putea fi inaugurat cu 9 luni înainte de termen

VIDEO| Demonstrație de forță pe Autostrada Transilvania: Un segment de drum ar putea fi inaugurat cu 9 luni înainte de termen

VIDEO| Demonstrație de forță pe Autostrada Transilvania: Un segment de drum ar putea fi inaugurat cu 9 luni înainte de termen VIDEO| Demonstrație… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de firme care comercializează carburanți, controlate de autoritățile din Timiș

Sute de firme care comercializează carburanți, controlate de autoritățile din Timiș

Reprezentanții mai multor instituții publice au verificat 643 de firme și 31 de mijloace de transport în perioada 25 septembrie – 31 octombrie. Verificările au vizat instituțiile publice și firmele care depozitează, transportă,… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de salubrizare a Sectorului 5 a fost premiată la Gala Topul Național al Firmelor

Compania de salubrizare a Sectorului 5 a fost premiată la Gala Topul Național al Firmelor

Compania Salubrizare Sector 5 S.A. a obținut locul III la Gala Topul Național al Firmelor, organizată de Camera de Comerț și Industrie a României.Unicul operator de servicii de salubrizare din aria administrativă a Sectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Cod portocaliu de vânt puternic pentru o zonă din vestul țării

Cod portocaliu de vânt puternic pentru o zonă din vestul țării

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri, o avertizare Cod portocaliu de vânt puternic pentru anumite zone din județul Arad. Sunt vizate localitățile Șiria și Târnova, alerta pe termen scurt fiind valabilă până la ora 16:30. Se vor semnala intensificări… [citeste mai departe]

CAMPANIA „La 18 ani salvez lumea/donez sânge”, la Alba Iulia. Mai mulți tineri le-au întins o mână de ajutor celoir greu încercați de boală

CAMPANIA „La 18 ani salvez lumea/donez sânge”, la Alba Iulia. Mai mulți tineri le-au întins o mână de ajutor celoir greu încercați de boală

Zilele acestea, voluntarii Asociației Emanoil și prietenii lor, au avut șansa de a vizita Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

București: Sfaturile unui turist despre cum poți descoperi mai bine orașul cu un smartphone

București: Sfaturile unui turist despre cum poți descoperi mai bine orașul cu un smartphone

București este un oraș vibrant și istoric, cu ceva de oferit tuturor și, din ce în ce mai mult, în ultimii ani, un magnet tot mai puternic și pentru turiști. Am vorbit cu un turist din Irlanda, venit aici timp de… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul celor două CET-uri

Războiul celor două CET-uri

În Arad există două Centrale Electrice de Termoficare, prescurtate CET: CET Arad, aflată în afara orașului, la capătul străzii 6 Vânători și CET Hidrocarburi, situată în oraș, pe calea Iuliu Maniu. Construite cu mulți ani în urmă cele două centrale înseamnă de mult timp găuri negre în bugetul administrației locale. [citeste mai departe]

UDMR pune mâna, cu ajutorul PSD, pe perla coroanei energiei românești

UDMR pune mâna, cu ajutorul PSD, pe perla coroanei energiei românești

Udemeristul Karoly Borbely, fost membru în Consiliul de Supraveghere al Hidroelectrica, va fi probabil viitorul șef al celei mai râvnite companii de stat românești.  Comitetul de Nominalizare și Remunare audiază astăzi și mâine candidații la șefia Hidroelectrica,… [citeste mai departe]

Noul ambasador al Statelor Unite în Israel şi-a preluat mandatul

Noul ambasador al Statelor Unite în Israel şi-a preluat mandatul

Noul ambasador al Statelor Unite în Israel, Jack Lew, a sosit vineri pentru a-şi prelua postul care a rămas vacant timp de câteva luni, în momentul în care războiul dintre Israel şi gruparea Hamas continuă în Fâşia Gaza, relatează AFP, potrivit Agerpres.Jack Lew, care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European chamber in China criticises upcoming Shanghai trade fair as ‘smoke and mirrors’

Publicat:
European chamber in China criticises upcoming Shanghai trade fair as ‘smoke and mirrors’

of Commerce on Friday criticised an upcoming trade fair in China as “largely smoke and mirrors” and pushed for more tangible measures to restore business confidence among the European business community, according to Reuters. Shanghai is due to host the China International Import Expo (CIIE) between November 5-10, an annual event […] The post European chamber in China criticises upcoming Shanghai trade fair as ‘smoke and mirrors’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

11:20, 13.10.2023 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…

Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia

15:00, 12.10.2023 - Poland and the Czech Republic will extend temporary controls on their borders with Slovakia into November as countries seek to restrict the flow of illegal migrants, according to Reuters. The Polish government has decided to extend the controls by 20 days to Nov. 2, the interior ministry said in a statement.…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Poland says it will uphold its veto on EU migration pact

11:00, 29.09.2023 - Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings, according to Reuters. The EU’s top migration official said the bloc…

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

12:25, 15.09.2023 - The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

17:35, 05.09.2023 - Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress

12:25, 01.09.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters.  Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6698
EUR 4.9701
CHF 5.1613
GBP 5.7072
CAD 3.3982
XAU 298.376
JPY 3.1084
CNY 0.6383
AED 1.2714
AUD 3.0094
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5411

Urmareste stirile pe: