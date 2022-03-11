Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban

Stiri Recomandate

Cine a fost desemnat administrator provizoriu în primul Consiliu de Administrație al societății „Parcuri Industriale Maramureș”

Cine a fost desemnat administrator provizoriu în primul Consiliu de Administrație al societății „Parcuri Industriale Maramureș”

Zilele trecute, consilierii județeni au aprobat desemnarea lui Bondici Valeria în vederea numirii ca administrator provizoriu în… [citeste mai departe]

Moment de solidaritate cu Ucraina în mun. Iaşi

Moment de solidaritate cu Ucraina în mun. Iaşi

Ieșenii care doresc să își exprime solidaritatea cu poporul ucrainean sunt invitați sâmbătă, 12 martie 2022, de la ora 15.00, pe pietonalul Ștefan cel Mare, în fața sediului Primăriei Municipiului Iași. Este vorba de o inițiativă a președintelui Eurocities, Dario Nardella, primarul Florenței, preluată și… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Cățel salvat de pe stânci de pompierii alpiniști, în Timiș. Salvatorii l-au adoptat

FOTO. Cățel salvat de pe stânci de pompierii alpiniști, în Timiș. Salvatorii l-au adoptat

Operațiune dificilă a pompierilor din Timiș. Salvatorii au fost chemați să intervină pentru a salva un cățel blocat pe stânci, lângă o carieră de piatră din apropiere de Gladna Română, județul Timiș. Cei de la… [citeste mai departe]

S-au tăiat frumoșii brazi din jurul Bisericii Sfântul Mihail, singura oază de verdeață din centrul Clujului - VIDEO

S-au tăiat frumoșii brazi din jurul Bisericii Sfântul Mihail, singura oază de verdeață din centrul Clujului - VIDEO

Brazii din jurul Bisericii Sfântul Mihail au fost tăiați din singura oază de verdeață rămasă în picioare în centrul Clujului. ”În grădina din jurul bisericii… [citeste mai departe]

Putin îi cere lui Șoigu să facă planuri de desfăşurări militare la graniţele de vest ale Rusiei, ca răspuns la consolidările NATO

Putin îi cere lui Șoigu să facă planuri de desfăşurări militare la graniţele de vest ale Rusiei, ca răspuns la consolidările NATO

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin i-a cerut vineri ministrului apărării, Serghei Şoigu, să-i prezinte propuneri de redesfăşurări… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul uleiului s-ar putea dubla din cauza conflictului ruso-ucrainean

Prețul uleiului s-ar putea dubla din cauza conflictului ruso-ucrainean

Atât procesatorii români cât și cei europeni se confruntă cu o lipsă de ulei brut necesar procesării în contextul în care Ucraina era principalul furnizor al Europei. De la izbucnirea războiului, prețul uleiului brut a crescut de două ori iar cel la floarea-soarelui… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, în scădere

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, în scădere

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, "în scădere" FOTO: Mihaela Buculei. Numărul refugiaţilor care ajung în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Siret a scăzut semnificativ, mai ales din cauza frigului de noaptea trecută, când… [citeste mai departe]

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în Municipul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în Municipul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 11 martie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 70 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt produsele importate în cea mai mare cantitate din Ucraina, Rusia și Belarus și la ce scumpiri să ne așteptăm, după reorientarea spre alte piețe

Care sunt produsele importate în cea mai mare cantitate din Ucraina, Rusia și Belarus și la ce scumpiri să ne așteptăm, după reorientarea spre alte piețe

Blocarea importurilor din Ucraina, Rusia și Belarus nu va influența semnificativ… [citeste mai departe]

4 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în orașul Teiuș și comuna Sântimbru

4 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în orașul Teiuș și comuna Sântimbru

Astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 70 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 2 au fost… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban

Publicat:
Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban

Natural gas prices in Europe declined for a fourth day after Russia excluded some major commodities from its list of products set to suffer export restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Russia announced an export ban for more than 200 products after the country’s economy was hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. It stopped short […] The post Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder

11:40, 03.03.2022 - An overwhelming vote by the United Nations on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may increase the pressure on China to take a clearer position on the issue, according to Bloomberg.  The UN General Assembly passed the measure urging Russia to immediately halt its “aggression” by a vote…

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

Ukraine attack shuts Europe IPO market

13:35, 24.02.2022 - Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has effectively shut Europe’s initial public offering (IOP) market for now, just as bankers were gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year, according to Bloomberg.  Among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months were Thyssenkrupp AG’s…

IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700mln loan after Russia escalates

12:26, 23.02.2022 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it would start a virtual mission to Ukraine that, if successful will pave the way for the country to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia escalated, according to Bloomberg. “IMF officials will start an online-review of their…

European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

12:10, 17.02.2022 - European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 martie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 3°C
Iasi -7°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -8°C | 3°C
Timisoara -5°C | 5°C
Constanta -5°C | -2°C
Brasov -9°C | -1°C
Baia Mare -7°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 306.274,80 12.538.824,88
II (5/6) 2 51.045,80 -
III (4/6) 278 367,23 -
IV (3/6) 5.855 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.918.658,08

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 martie 2022
USD 4.5076
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.8445
GBP 5.8968
CAD 3.5305
XAU 288.656
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.7114
AED 1.2272
AUD 3.2961
MDL 0.244
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec