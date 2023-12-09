Stiri Recomandate

Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal

Publicat:
Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal

Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward becoming the first major world power to enact laws […] The post Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


