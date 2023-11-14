Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises

Stiri Recomandate

Bestjobs anunță că introduce „interviuri live” pe platforma sa de recrutări / 3 din 5 români au participat la un interviu de angajare în 2023

Bestjobs anunță că introduce „interviuri live” pe platforma sa de recrutări / 3 din 5 români au participat la un interviu de angajare în 2023

Trei din cinci angajaţi români au participat la un interviu pentru job în acest an, iar printre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică şi ING Bank avertizează utilizatorii de carduri privind o nouă campanie de phishing care vizează platformele de rezervări online

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică şi ING Bank avertizează utilizatorii de carduri privind o nouă campanie de phishing care vizează platformele de rezervări online

Potrivit DNSC, în primă etapă,… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Munții Apuseni a fost amenințat de fiul care consumase alcool

Un bărbat din Munții Apuseni a fost amenințat de fiul care consumase alcool

La data de 13 noiembrie 2023, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Câmpeni au fost sesizați, de către un bărbat, de 48 de ani, din comuna Horea, județul Alba, cu privire la faptul că a fost amenințat de către fiul său. Din primele cercetări… [citeste mai departe]

Diabetul, boala secolului 21, ne va influența speranța de viață în următorii 80 de ani

Diabetul, boala secolului 21, ne va influența speranța de viață în următorii 80 de ani

În contextul Zilei Mondiale a Diabetului, noi cercetări atrag atenția asupra necesității unor măsuri imediate și eficiente pentru a contracara diabetul zaharat tip 2, boala secolului 21, care în absența intervențiilor… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Sibiu:Furt calificat, sibian retinut

IPJ Sibiu:Furt calificat, sibian retinut

Nr. 306 din 14 noiembrie 2023 BULETIN DE PRESA Cercetat penal pentru infractiuni la regimul rutier, a fost retinutLa data de 13 noiembrie a.c., politistii Biroului Rutier Medias au retinut un barbat in varsta de 23 de ani, din Ighisu Nou, cercetat penal pentru savarsirea mai multor infractiuni la regimul circulatiei.In… [citeste mai departe]

Casă cuprinsă de flăcări la Gura Humorului - Un bărbat a suferit arsuri în zona capului

Casă cuprinsă de flăcări la Gura Humorului - Un bărbat a suferit arsuri în zona capului

Un bărbat din Gura Humorului, în vârstă de 62 de ani, a ajuns la spital cu arsuri de gradele I şi II la nivelul capului, în urma unui incendiu care i-a cuprins marţi locuinţa, potrivit Agerpres.''Pompierii militari… [citeste mai departe]

Alerta dată de ING Bank pentru clienți. Noua escrocherie care te poate lăsa fără bani

Alerta dată de ING Bank pentru clienți. Noua escrocherie care te poate lăsa fără bani

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică (DNSC) şi ING Bank atrag atenţia asupra unei campanii de phishing care vizează conturile proprietarilor de pe platformele de rezervări online la hoteluri şi unităţi de… [citeste mai departe]

Țara care a interzis TikTok. Decizia se pune în aplicare chiar din acest moment

Țara care a interzis TikTok. Decizia se pune în aplicare chiar din acest moment

În iunie anul acesta, o propunere de interzicere a TikTok în SUA a obținut sprijin bipartizan și a ridicat întrebări mai mari cu privire la legile privind accesul la date. Efectul a fost că mai multe state se gândesc serios la interzicerea… [citeste mai departe]

Organizaţia Medici fără Frontiere: Sute de oameni sunt blocaţi în spitalul Al-Shifa în condiţii inumane. Printre pacienți se află și peste 35 de bebeluși născuți prematur

Organizaţia Medici fără Frontiere: Sute de oameni sunt blocaţi în spitalul Al-Shifa în condiţii inumane. Printre pacienți se află și peste 35 de bebeluși născuți prematur

Aseară, armata israeliană a distribuit,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Renato Usatîi a rămas fără Rolss Royce. Un bărbat a furat mașina, lăsată în parcarea aeroportului din Viena: Îmi scria mesaje

(video) Renato Usatîi a rămas fără Rolss Royce. Un bărbat a furat mașina, lăsată în parcarea aeroportului din Viena: Îmi scria mesaje

Liderul Partidului Nostru, Renato Usatîi, a avut parte, recent, de un incident care pare a fi desprins din filme.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises

Publicat:
Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises

The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. ’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed its estimate from October 31 that gross domestic product in […] The post Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 0.2% y/y

12:25, 14.11.2023 - Romania‘s economy grew 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a 3.8% annual increase in the like quarter of 2022, the statistical board said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted annual comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic…

Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expected

13:21, 31.10.2023 - Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…

EU sees ‘convergence’ with Japan on AI says official

13:21, 09.10.2023 - The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera…

EU strikes deal to reduce super-potent greenhouse gases

13:15, 05.10.2023 - The European Union agreed to a deal on Thursday to slash the use of super-potent greenhouse gases in fridges and air conditioners, part of the EU‘s broader plans to cut CO2 emissions and protect the environment, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and lawmakers reached a deal on the…

Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

14:50, 26.09.2023 - Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

12:25, 15.09.2023 - The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

17:35, 05.09.2023 - Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

Britain delays post-Brexit border checks on EU goods till 2024

13:41, 29.08.2023 - The British government will delay imposing full post-Brexit import controls on goods from the European Union by a further three months, it said on Tuesday, pushing the start date back to January 2024, according to Reuters. Britain left the EU’s single market in January 2021 and has delayed full implementation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.639
EUR 4.9723
CHF 5.146
GBP 5.6996
CAD 3.3557
XAU 290.312
JPY 3.0576
CNY 0.6364
AED 1.263
AUD 2.9559
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: