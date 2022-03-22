Euro zone not facing stagflation risk says ECB’s de Guindos

Stiri Recomandate

Premierul Italiei, mesaj către Volodimir Zelenski: Italia vrea Ucraina în Uniunea Europeană

Prim-ministrul Italiei, Mario Draghi, mulţumeşte, într-un discurs în Parlamentul Italian, Ucrainei şi ucrainenilor pentru rezistenţa în faţa invaziei ruse. „Vreau să îi spun preşedintelui Zelenski: Italia este aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă, despre siguranța României în contextul războiului din Ucraina. Care sunt măsurile luate de autorități

  Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a vorbit în cursul dimineții de marți despre securitatea țării noastre, având în vedere războiul care se desfășoară… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu: „Exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră a început deja. România va avea gaze și din alte surse iarna viitoare!”

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a anunțat marţi, pe pagina de Facebook, că exploatarea gazelor… [citeste mai departe]

Talibanii anunţă redeschiderea școlilor, cu anumite condiţii în cazul fetelor

Ministerul Educaţiei din Afganistan, ţară unde din august se află la conducere talibanii islamişti, a anunţat că toate şcolile îşi vor relua cursurile de miercuri, transmite marţi dpa. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

(live) Ministrul Economiei susține un briefing de presă privind situația investițiilor în R. Moldova în contextul crizei din regiune

Ministerul Economiei, Sergiu Gaibu susține un briefing despre situația investițiilor în Republica Moldova în contextul crizei… [citeste mai departe]

Ce nu fac elevii pentru a filma un TIK-TOK?!?! Au dat foc la un brad uriaș din curtea Colegiului Tehnic „George Barițiu” din Baia Mare

Incident grav astăzi la un liceu din municipiul Baia Mare. Conform informațiilor noastre furnizate de surse din interiorul… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Trei angajați ai Poliției de Frontieră – reținuți într-un dosar de contrabandă cu țigări

Marți, 22 martie, ofițerii SIS și procurorii PCCOCS au reținut șase membri ai unui grup criminal organizat transfrontalier, inclusiv trei angajați ai Poliției de Frontieră, într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Moscova acuză: Spre deosebire de multe ţări occidentale, inclusiv Statele Unite, Rusia nu se angajează în banditism la nivel de stat

Rusia neagă acuzațiile SUA potrivit cărora s-ar pregăti de atacuri cibernetice, ca ripostă la sancțiunile economice dure impuse… [citeste mai departe]

ANM dă date de ultimă oră privind norul de dioxid de carbon care va ajunge deasupra României din Ucraina

Datele furnizate de Serviciul de Monitorizare a Atmosferei Copernicus arată că, în următoarele zile, deasupra României concentraţiile de monoxid de carbon nu vor avea valori ridicate,… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de Evaluare COVID al Spitalului Județean Pitești funcționează zilnic!

Șapte persoane s-au adresat Centrului de Evaluare și Tratament pentru pacienții COVID din cadrul SJU Pitești, în luna martie, iar în luna februarie, peste o sută de persoane s-au tratat gratuit la domiciliu. Chiar dacă se înregistrează o… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone not facing stagflation risk says ECB’s de Guindos

Publicat:
Euro zone not facing stagflation risk says ECB’s de Guindos

Russia's war in Ukraine will dent euro zone growth but the block is still set to expand, even if the conflict escalates, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "So, we can so far dismiss the possibility of stagflation because even in the weakest scenario we are looking […]

