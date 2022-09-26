Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc is struggling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there is a significant slowdown and we […] The post Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

- Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters. Japan…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters. Captured by Russian troops in March but…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

- Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

- Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…