Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos

O nouă victorie pentru echipa feminină Atletic Olimpia Gherla, la meciul cu Athletic United Bihor

Şirul succeselor echipei feminine Atletic Olimpia Gherla în liga a II-a, seria 2, continuă. După evoluţiile excelente din primele trei etape ale campionatului, la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute formaţia antrenată… [citeste mai departe]

Volei / CS Dinamo, pe locul al doilea la Cupa Balcanică. Dalia Vîrlan - cel mai bun centru!

Echipa feminină de volei CS Dinamo Bucureşti s-a clasat pe locul al doilea în Cupa Balcanică, turneu desfăşurat la Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herţegovina), câştigat de PTT Sports Ankara, formaţia turcă urmând a evolua, astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

„Din banii furați, plătesc câțiva oameni care nu vor să meargă la muncă”. Sandu, despre protestul Șor: Instituțiile trebuie să identifice sursele de finanțare și să pedepsească tentativele de provocări

Autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

O finanțare ce depăşeşte 400 de milioane de euro a bifat un record pe piaţa imobiliară locală. Beneficiarii sunt Iulian Dascălu, fondatorul Grupului Iulius şi partenerii săi sud-africani de la Atterbury Europe

O… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 215. SUA a anunțat cum va răspunde în cazul în care Putin va folosi arme nucleare împotriva Ucrainei

Război în Ucraina, ziua 215. Referendumurile din autoproclamatele republici Doneţk şi Lugansk au fost recunoscute ca fiind valide, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Patriarhul Kiril îi compară pe miliatrii ruși cu Isus Hristos și le promite că vor fi iertați de „toate păcatele”

Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei le promite soldaților ruși ce mor în Ucraina că vor fi iertați de toate păcatele într-un nou mesaj video controversat… [citeste mai departe]

Scania România propune autorităţilor acordarea de subvenţii pentru achiziţia de camioane electrice

Scania România propune autorităţilor crearea unui program de subvenţionare pentru achiziţia camioanelor electrice care ar putea avea efecte considerabile în următorii cinci ani, atât pentru atingerea… [citeste mai departe]

Dolarul, încă un record!

Dolarul a crescut puternic luni, trecând pentru prima oară în istorie pragul de 5,12 lei, ajungând luni dimineaţă pe piaţa interbancară până la 5,1279 lei. „Deocamdată, nu pare să existe nimic care să stea în calea dolarului”, a declarat Shafali Sachdev, şef al departamentului FX la BNP Paribas Wealth Management din Singapore. Lira sterlină s-a prăbuşit… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații unor bănci au primit pături pentru a nu îngheța la birou, ca o consecință a măsurilor introduse pentru reducerea consumului de energie

Băncile daneze distribuie pături pentru a ajuta personalul să facă față temperaturilor mai scăzute… [citeste mai departe]

România, în primele ţări vizate de Vladimir Putin în cazul unui atac nuclear. Specialiştii, îngrijoraţi de situaţie

România în primele ţări vizate de Vladimir Putin, în cazul unui atac nuclear! Declarațiile din ultimele zile ale liderului de la Kremlin au accentuat și… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos

Publicat:
Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc is struggling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there is a significant slowdown and we […] The post Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

13:00, 12.07.2022 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…


