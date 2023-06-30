Euro area core inflation quickens again in setback for ECB Euro area core inflation re-accelerated in June, a setback for the European Central Bank that may reinforce its determination to raise interest rates next month, according to Bloomberg. The measure of underlying consumer-price gains, which excludes items like fuel and food, came in at 5.4% — just below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey […] The post Euro area core inflation quickens again in setback for ECB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

