Euro area core inflation quickens again in setback for ECB

Dacia Sandero, cea mai vândută mașină în Uniunea Europeană și în luna mai

În luna mai, Dacia Sandero și-a păstrat titlul de cea mai bine vândută mașină pe piața din Uniunea Europeană. Potrivit noilor date furnizate de JATO Dynamics, modelul mărcii de la Mioveni a fost vândut în 21.745 de exemplare, performanță… [citeste mai departe]

Angel Tîlvăr: „NATO ar avea de câştigat prin prezenţa militarilor sloveni în România”

NATO ar avea de câştigat prin prezenţa militarilor sloveni în România, a afirmat ministrul Apărării Naţionale, Angel Tîlvăr, care a efectuat, joi, o vizită oficială în Republica Slovenia, la invitaţia omologului… [citeste mai departe]

Clujul are trei linii de noaptea care circulă până la 2 noaptea

Clujul are din 1 iulie 3 linii de noapte care vor circula până la 2.00 noaptea.Începând de mâine, 1 iulie în Cluj-Napoca vor fi 3 noi linii de noapte pentru transportul public în comun: 1. Centru - Zorilor - Grigorescu2. Centru - Mărăști - Aeroport3. Centru - Ghiorgheni… [citeste mai departe]

30 de cetățeni din Egipt şi Sri Lanka, depistaţi într-un camion. Intenţionau să treacă fraudulos frontiera

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au depistat, ascunşi într-un camion ce transporta ambalaje, 30 de cetăţeni din Egipt... The post… [citeste mai departe]

Ansamblul ”Mureșul”, tradiții promovate în capitală

Primăria Municipiului București, prin CREART – Centrul de Creație, Artă și Tradiție al Municipiului București, au organizat, în perioada 17-18 iunie, cea de-a XIV-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Folclor "Muzici și Tradiții în București", eveniment care s-a desfășurat în zona… [citeste mai departe]

Mizerie de nedescris! Asa arata apa din lacul Tabacarie in zona Pescarie Mamaia

"Asa arata locul prin care apa din lacul Tabacarie se scurge in mare in zona Pescarie din Mamaia. Mizeria de nedescris.Asa arata respectul autoritatilor fata de bunurile orasului si nu numai. Poate Garda de Mediu care isi are sediul la 500 de… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Guvernul va reduce preţurile alimentelor de bază prin micşorarea adaosului comercial în cazul a 14 produse

UPDATE – Guvernul va reduce preţurile alimentelor de bază prin micşorarea adaosului comercial practicat de producători şi comercianţi în cazul a 14 produse. O ordonanţă… [citeste mai departe]

Incoștiență: Un tânăr din Baia Mare care nu deține permis de conducere s-a oprit cu mașina într-un parapet

Joi, 29 iunie, la ora 13.19, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au intervenit la un accident rutier produs pe strada 8 Martie din municipiu. La fața locului, polițiștii au… [citeste mai departe]

ANAD, explicații de ultimă oră despre audierea Simonei Halep

Agenția Națională Anti-Doping a fost martoră la audierea Simonei Halep și la Londra. Într-un comunicat de presă, instituția susține că nu i-a parte la luarea deciziilor și că se păstrează neutră în acest caz. ANAD a anunțat că a participat, pe 28 și 29 iunie, în calitate… [citeste mai departe]


Euro area core inflation quickens again in setback for ECB

Publicat:
Euro area core inflation re-accelerated in June, a setback for the that may reinforce its determination to raise interest rates next month, according to Bloomberg. The measure of underlying consumer-price gains, which excludes items like fuel and food, came in at 5.4% — just below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey […] The post Euro area core inflation quickens again in setback for ECB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

