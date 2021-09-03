EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions

Stiri Recomandate

USR PLUS nu participă la ședința de guvern. Iulian Bulai îl trimite pe Florin Cîțu la Vama Veche

Reprezentanții USR PLUS au anunțat, vineri, că nu vor participa la ședința de guvern de la ora 16.00 și spun că Florin Cîțu nu mai are legitimitate pentru ocuparea funcției de prim-ministru. Iulian… [citeste mai departe]

USR PLUS i-a transmis un mesaj DUR premierului: Zilele lui Florin Cîțu la Palatul Victoria sunt numărate

Liderul deputaților USR PLS a reiterat că miniștrii din patidul pe care îl reprezintă nu vor participa la ședința de guvern de azi, însă Florin Cîțu trece peste „orice normă, cutumă, lege”… [citeste mai departe]

SAGA Festival debutează pe cea mai mare scenă din România

SAGA Festival debutează pe cea mai mare scenă din România!Source are 35 de metri înălțime și 100 de metri deschidereSAGA Festival debutează pe 10 septembrie, într-un decor care duce cu gândul la imaginație, latransformare, care dă energie și își așteaptă publicul într-o lume vibrantă.… [citeste mai departe]

Egalarea lui Rod Laver şi rivalitatea cu Federer, motivaţiile lui Djokovic la US Open

Egalarea performanţei lui Rod Laver în istoria tenisului îl stimulează pe Novak Djokovic în încercarea de a cuceri Marele Şlem, a afirmat liderul mondial, joi, adăugând că a devenit jucătorul care este astăzi pentru că a vrut… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 Cluj: 48 cazuri noi în județul Cluj

În ultimele 24 de ore, la nivelul județului Cluj au fost raportate alte 48 de cazuri noi de COVID-19. Au fost efectuate 1.775 teste (405 teste diagnostic grupe de risc, 371 teste la cerere și 999... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| PESTE 1.500 cazuri noi de COVID-19 și 33 decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. 345 de oameni internați la ATI

OFICIAL| PESTE 1.500 cazuri noi de COVID-19 și 33 decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. 345 de oameni internați la ATI Vineri, 3 septembrie… [citeste mai departe]

PSD BN: Moțiune de cenzură – STOP sărăciei, scumpirilor și penalilor!

În vreme ce traiul românilor devine tot mai împovărat de lipsuri, guvernarea PNL-USR-PLUS-UDMR are o singură prioritate: lupta pentru putere! În disperarea de a acapara toate resursele statului pentru firmele lor de partid, au abandonat total România… [citeste mai departe]

Doljeni arestați pentru trafic de etnobotanice

Trei persoane din județul Dolj, au fost arestate preventiv, fiind acuzate de efectuare, fără drept, de operațiuni cu produse susceptibile de a produce efecte psihoactive şi constituirea unui grup infracţional organizat. Potrivit primelor informații oferite de reprezentanții IPJ Dolj, la data de 1 septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul UDMR, în plină criză a Coaliției: Nu e bine să iei poziţia de ninja pe Facebook, că nu te ajută la nimic

În contextul tensiunilor apărute între USR PLUS și PNL, accentuate de revocarea lui Stelian Ion din fruntea Ministerului Justiției, liderul UDMR, cea de-a treia… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturia cutremurătoare a judecătorului Mustață: DNA nu a vrut să judec Dosarul ICA

  Îndepărtarea judecătorului Stan Mustață din completul care judeca dosarul ICA, apoi arestarea și condamnarea sa pe repede-înainte, au ridicat numeroase semne de întrebare. Judecătorul a fost mereu convins că totul i s-a… [citeste mai departe]


EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions

Publicat:
The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU will engage with the Taliban, subject to strict conditions but that does not mean the bloc is recognising a new Afghan government, according to Reuters. “In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government […] The post EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

