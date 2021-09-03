EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU will engage with the Taliban, subject to strict conditions but that does not mean the bloc is recognising a new Afghan government, according to Reuters. “In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government […] The post EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters. Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

- US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport, According to Reuters. Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport…

- Facebook has banned the Taliban and any content that promotes it from the main Facebook platform, Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media giant said on Tuesday that it considers the Afghan group, which has used social media platforms to project its messages for years, to be a terrorist organization,…

- Al-Qaeda is likely to have a resurgence as Afghan regions fall to the Taliban, Britain’s Defence Minister said on Friday, according to CNBC. Speaking to Sky News, Ben Wallace said he’s “absolutely worried” that unstable nations like Afghanistan are “breeding grounds” for militant groups. “It’s why…

- Six EU member states have sent a letter to the bloc’s executive warning against halting deportations of Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, a minister from one of the signatories said, according to Reuters. “That regions of a country are not safe does…

- The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture…

- The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters. As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…