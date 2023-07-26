EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy

Stiri Recomandate

Pitești: Colectarea separată a deșeurilor este o obligație. Cum colectăm deșeurile din PLASTIC/METAL?

Prin depozitarea altor deșeuri (cartoane, deșeuri reziduale) în containerul destinat plasticului/metalului contaminăm întreaga cantitate de deșeuri colectată, urmând ca aceasta să fie depozitată/preluată… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1 milion de euro din PNRR, pentru dotarea a mii de școli. Boc: Investiţia în educaţie este cea mai sigură investiţie din lume

Investiţia în educaţie este cea mai sigură investiţie din lume, tocmai pentru că este lipsită de grija falimentului, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Ce pot vedea vizitatorii la expoziția ”Armata romană, cuceritoarea Daciei” de la Alba Iulia. Este deschisă până la finalul anului

Ce pot vedea vizitatorii la expoziția ”Armata romană, cuceritoarea Daciei” de la Alba Iulia. Este deschisă până la finalul anului… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU la Brigada 282 Blindată „Unirea Principatelor”; un militar a murit în urma unui accident rutier

Colectivul de cadre al Batalionului 469 Sprijin Logistic „Putna” și cel al Brigăzii 282 Blindată „Unirea Principatelor” deplâng plecarea prematură la cele veșnice a camaradului lor, caporal… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane au murit după ce fulgerul a lovit copacul sub care se adăposteau

Două persoane au murit marţi seară, în timpul unei furtuni, după ce au fost trăsniți. Ei au fost găsiţi miercuri dimineaţă, sub un copac aflat pe un câmp, de un vecin plecat să-i caute. Copacul a fost spintecat de fulger. Cei doi, un bărbat,… [citeste mai departe]

Aur pentru fălticeneanca Aissia Prisecariu la Festivalul Olimpic al Tineretului European

Performanță excelentă realizată de fălticeneanca Aissia Prisecariu, care a izbutit să urce pe cea mai înaltă treaptă a podiumului de premiere la Festivalul Olimpic al Tineretului European, din Slovenia. Înotătoarea în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Contract de peste 6 milioane de euro pentru finanțarea unităților de învățământ din ...

 28 de unități de învățământ din municipiul Suceava vor beneficia de finanțări de peste 6 milioane de euro, printr-un contract de finanțare semnat miercuri, la Palatul Victoria, în Capitală, de către primarul Ion… [citeste mai departe]

Orange, aproape de 10 milioane de clienți pentru serviciile mobile. YOXO este și el în creștere

În intervalul aprilie – iunie, Grupul Orange România a realizat o cifră de afaceri consolidată în valoare de 377 de milioane de euro, în scădere cu 1,2% față de T2 2022. Veniturile sunt stabile în comparație… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un eveniment dedicat motocicliștilor! Hai la plimbare în Poiana cu Goruni, alături de Rebel Riders!

Motocicliștii de la Rebel Riders o iau din nou din loc și îi invită pe toți ceilalți motocicliști să fie alături de ei în această plimbare spre Poiana cu Goruni. Motocicliștii sunt invitați… [citeste mai departe]


EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy

Publicat:
EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy

’s official watchdog said Wednesday it has opened a probe in the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month that is feared to have killed hundreds of people in the , according to AP News. Migrant crossings in unseaworthy boats organized by human traffickers from […] The post EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

