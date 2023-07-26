EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island…

- Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

- The European Union must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to…

- Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…

- The European Union’s executive arm offered its vision for a digital euro that would facilitate payments but not serve as an investment tool, according to Bloomberg. The bloc proposed a legal framework Wednesday for a digital currency that would operate like a digital wallet, but is leaving most of the…

- The bodies of at least 79 migrants who drowned early on Wednesday were recovered, while hundreds more were missing and feared dead after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters in recent years, according to Euractiv. As a painstaking…

- The national ban Bulgaria imposed on certain goods coming from Ukraine will be lifted once the EU’s market stabilisation measures agreed to at the end of April come into force, the cabinet’s press service announced Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Faced with Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia…

- The European Union is working on plans to extend the sanctions regime that it uses to punish third countries for human-rights abuses to include grand corruption, according to AP News. The EU’s executive Commission on Wednesday proposed the expansion because it believes serious corruption can undermine…