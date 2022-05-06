EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

Stiri Recomandate

Descoperire macabră! Bărbat decedat, găsit într-o pădure din Ciurila

Un bărbat decedat a fost găsit într-o pădure din Ciurila de o femeie. La data de 6 mai a.c., în jurul orei 11.30, Poliția municipiului Cluj-Napoca a fost sesizată de către o femeie de 26 de ani, prin apel 112, despre faptul că pe un teren împădurit, din… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul consideră Polonia o amenințare - Polonia este mândră să fie pe lista de ţări ostile

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dmitri Peskov, a afirmat vineri că există o retorică ostilă din partea Poloniei care ar putea fi "o sursă de ameninţare", consemnează Reuterspotrivit Agerpres. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

Germania continuă să trimită armament greu în Ucraina

Germania va livra 7 obuziere autopropulsate Ucrainei, potrivit anunțului ministrului Apărării, Christine Lambrecht, aceasta fiind o răsturnare a unei politici de lungă durată de a nu trimite arme grele în zonele de război. [citeste mai departe]

O clujeancă i-a arătat lui Emil Boc care este diferența între Cluj și Munchen - FOTO

Primarul Emil Boc a spus că la Cluj se trăiește ca la Munchen. Oamenii spun că aceste declarații sunt populiste și departe de adevăr.O clujeancă i-a arătat lui Emil Boc cum sunt tratați copacii la Munchen și cum sunt tratați… [citeste mai departe]

Unitate de pompieri modernă, inaugurată la Ungheni. Vor fi deserviți locuitorii din 72 de localităţi

Un nou sediu de salvatori și pompieri a fost inaugurat la Ungheni, astfel va fi posibilă securitatea oamenilor în prevenirea și lichidarea situațiilor de risc pentru locuitori din 72 de localități… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 66% din gospodăriile din România sunt conectate la canalizare

Doar 66% din gospodăriile din România sunt conectate la canalizare Foto arhivă RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI  - Doar 66% din gospodăriile din România sunt conectate la rețelele de canalizare și un procent ușor mai mic, 63%, la stațiile de epurare. În… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un operator economic pentru prelucrarea lemnului din Reghin

Pompierii mureșeni au intervenit în jurul orei 13,00 la o societate din Reghin care se ocupă cu prelucrarea lemnului, situată pe strada Iernuteni. În zonă au fost observate degajari de fum ce proveneau dintr-o încapere dezafectată a societățiii în care se depozitau… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu a vorbit la telefon cu Klaus Iohannis despre evoluțiile de securitate din Republica Moldova și din regiune

Președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a avut astăzi o convorbire telefonică cu Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis. Cei doi șefi de stat au discutat despre… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății ar putea închide o parte din activitatea din Rusia. Proiect de rezoluție depus de majoritatea țărilor membre

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății ar putea închide o parte din activitatea din Rusia. Proiect de rezoluție… [citeste mai departe]

Teorie lansată de Volodimir Zelenski: Rusia amenință cu atac nuclear pentru a scăpa de acuzațiile de crime de război

Rusia crede că poate scăpa de acuzaţiile de crime de război ameninţând cu un atac nuclear, a susţinut vineri preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

Publicat:
has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part of its toughest-yet […] The post EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

