EU shifts to digital visas for Schengen area

Bărbatul din imagine a donat sânge de 84 de ori. Este dintr-o localitate din Alba

Domnul Adrian este din Stremț și a donat sânge de 84 de ori. Sângele donat a salvat viata unui număr mare de bolnavi. Datorita gestului făcut de dânsul, în mod repetat, astăzi, mulți oameni sunt în viață. Îi adresăm SINCERERE MULTUMIRI!,… [citeste mai departe]

ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner - Sârbul vizează un nou record

Novak Djokovic - Jannik Sinner, meci contând pentru Grupa Verde de la Turneul Campionilor, este programat, marţi, 14 noiembrie, la Pala Alpitour din Torino, de la ora 22:00, şi va fi transmis în direct de Eurosport 2. [citeste mai departe]

Grinch de Cluj: hoții au furat luminițele de Crăciun dintr-un oraș din județ

Grinch de Cluj: hoții au furat luminițele de Crăciun dintr-un oraș din județHoții au furat luminițele de Crăciun din Câmpia Turzii. Poliția a început o anchetă în acest sens.„La data de 7 noiembrie, polițiștii municipiului Câmpia Turzii au… [citeste mai departe]

Meta permite acum ștergerea profilului de Threads separat de cel de Instagram

Lansarea Threads din primăvară a luat internetul prin surprindere, dar interesul utilizatorilor din jurul acestei alternative la X/Twitter a scăzut rapid, întrucât Meta nu are planuri de a transforma această nouă rețea de socializare într-un adevărat… [citeste mai departe]

„The New Romatics” by Iulius Mall te invită să te redescoperi! (P)

Sezonul acesta se poartă încrederea, autenticitatea și curajul de a fi tu însăți. Cu noua colecție toamnă – iarnă, „The New Romatics”, Iulius Mall te provoacă să devii personajul principal al poveștii tale, cu piesele vestimentare care să îți sublinieze stilul. [citeste mai departe]

Alimentele care conțin vitamina D - Trebuie consumate mai ales în perioada rece

Este important de menționat că această vitamină este destul de rară în alimente naturale. Vitamina D este în mare parte produsă de piele în urma expunerii la lumina soarelui și este de asemenea disponibilă în suplimente alimentare și în alimente… [citeste mai departe]

Armata şi Biserica rămân instituţiile în care românii au cea mai mare încredere. Guvernul şi Parlamentul, pe ultimele locuri (sondaj)

Armata şi Biserica sunt instituţiile în care românii au cea mai mare încredere, statut pe care îl aveau şi în urmă cu… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Vagoane de marfă deplasate cu ajutorul ceferiștilor-putere

Vagoane de marfă deplasate cu ajutorul ceferiștilor-putere, arată o înregistrare cu angajaţi ai CFR Marfă împingând un vagon al companiei. Ceferistul român este plin de putere și plin de vigoare. Aceasta arată o înregistrare intrată în posesia Club Feroviar cu angajați… [citeste mai departe]

Care este viitorul Gazei după Hamas? Scenariile experților în Orientul Mijlociu

Armata israeliană își continuă ofensiva în Gaza pentru a distruge complet întreaga infrastructură Hamas și pentru a răsturna de la putere milițiile islamiste care au condus autocratic în Fâșie din 2007. Dar angajamentul, care se anunţă… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian-Sorin Mihalache, invitatul primei conferințe organizate de ASCOR Alba Iulia în Postul Nașterii Domnului

Arhid. lect. univ. dr. Adrian-Sorin Mihalache este invitatul primei conferințe organizate de Asociația Studenților Creștini Ortodocși Români – Filiala Alba Iulia în Postul Nașterii… [citeste mai departe]


EU shifts to digital visas for Schengen area

Publicat:
People applying for visas to visit Europe’s Schengen area will soon do so via an online platform, under a change adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, according to Euractiv. The shift towards digitalisation of the visa process will also do away with the need for applicants to get a sticker in their passport, meaning […] The post EU shifts to digital visas for Schengen area appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

10:20, 27.10.2023 - Romania continues to participate in ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession, but the reality is that the area of free movement no longer functions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday ahead of the European Council, according to Euractiv.  While Austria says that its opposition is not directed…

11:21, 10.10.2023 - Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv.  The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…

10:15, 03.10.2023 - EU accession negotiations with Ukraine should be opened in autumn 2023 or early next year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday, according to Euractiv. According to Lipavsky, the meeting in Kyiv was not just symbolic but also included important…

10:25, 28.09.2023 - Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv.  Austria is blocking Romania’s…

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

11:35, 05.09.2023 - A higher natural gas price in Europe in November is making it lucrative to hold back supplies for a month until the arrival of lower temperatures can boost profits, according to Bloomberg.  Futures for November are about E10 euros a megawatt-hour more expensive than gas delivered next month, with no…

11:40, 29.08.2023 - Sweden will strengthen cooperation between authorities to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent terrorism in response to the deteriorating security situation following several Quran burnings, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The…


