EU seeks to conclude Australian free-trade deal by summer

Carmen Grebenișan și Remus Boroiu, în pericol de eliminare de la Survivor 2023. Fanii au răbufnit: „Amândoi să rămână”

După marea unificare de la Survivor România 2023, cei 13 concurenți rămași în concurs formează tribul Taino. Aceștia s-au întrecut deja pe… [citeste mai departe]

Raportul pagubelor produse de căderile de zăpadă în județul Bacău: peste 40 de mașini înzăpezite, dintre care 2 ambulanțe și 32 de mașini avariate de copaci căzuți

În urma fenomenelor meteorologice manifestate… [citeste mai departe]

Formula 1: Campionul mondial din 2008 s-ar putea decide în instanță

Brazilianul Felipe Massa a anunţat că se gândește să meargă în instanţă pentru a câştiga titlul mondial pierdut în fața lui Lewis Hamilton în 2008, după dezvăluirile făcute de Bernie Ecclestone în privința scandalului Crashgate de la Marele Premiu de Formula 1… [citeste mai departe]

A fost cea mai rece dimineață de 5 aprilie înregistrată în România

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a prelungit pentru șase județe din Moldova avertizarea cod portocaliu de ninsori și viscol. Totodată, în toată țara temperaturile se vor menține scăzute până sâmbătă dimineață. Specialiștii ANM au anunțat cea mai rece… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire macabră în Chișinău. Cadavrul unui tânăr găsit zăcând pe plaja lacului de la Valea Morilor

Miercuri, 5 aprilie, cadavrul unui tânăr a fost găsit zăcând în adiacentul plajei lacului din parcul Valea Morilor din capitală, la o distanță de aproximativ 2-3 metri de mal. Victima… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Mireșu Mare: continuă măsurătorile cadastrale în satul Stejera, 5-6 aprilie 2023!

Primăria Mireșu Mare: continuă măsurătorile cadastrale în satul Stejera, 5-6 aprilie 2023! „Săptămâna aceasta continuăm măsurătorile cadastrale în satul Stejera. Miercuri, , şi joi, , vom fi pe teren în locul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! Stradă din municipiul Bacău, sub nămeți. Polițiștii locali au ajutat șoferii să iasă cu mașinile din zăpadă

Mai multe mașini au rămas blocate în zăpada pe strada Poligonului din municipiul Bacău. Polițiștii locali au dat o mână de ajutor șoferilor și au împins… [citeste mai departe]

Un membru al gărzii de la Kremlin a fugit din Rusia și a vorbit despre viața secretă a lui Putin

Un ofițer responsabil cu furnizarea de comunicații criptate președintelui Vladimir Putin a declarat că a fugit din Rusia din cauza războiului din Ucraina și a dezvăluit detalii despre liderul de la Kremlin… [citeste mai departe]

Cetățenii unor străzi din Cugir râmân, în zilele de 5,6 și 7 aprilie, fără energie electrică, între orele 08.00 și 15.00, din cauza unor lucrări programate

Miercuri, joi și vineri, mai exact în intervalul 5-7 aprilie 2023,… [citeste mai departe]

A murit actorul Thury Ștefan, care a jucat în „Nea Mărin miliardar”

A murit Thury Ștefan, cunoscut pentru rolul său din „Nea Mărin miliardar”. În vârstă de 81 de ani, cunoscutul actor și balerin Thury Ștefan a încetat din viață pe 4 aprilie. estea cea tristă a fost dată pe rețelele de socializare de către apropiații săi,… [citeste mai departe]


EU seeks to conclude Australian free-trade deal by summer

Publicat:
is seeking to conclude a free-trade agreement with Australia by the summer, even as the two sides still need to work through some of the more contentious issues, according to Bloomberg. Further discussions are due to take place later this month, which will likely be the last round before chief negotiators tackle […] The post EU seeks to conclude Australian free-trade deal by summer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion

10:56, 05.04.2023 - The trade ministers of the Group of Seven countries expressed “serious concern with economic coercion” in a meeting held online and said they would explore joint responses to it, according to Bloomberg. Such coercion is often imposed via trade and investment and “undermines economic security,” the ministers…

Greece seeks to overhaul EU’s power grid in green transition

13:50, 21.03.2023 - Greece will put forward a plan to overhaul the European Union’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power, Bloomberg reports. The country wants to boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better…

Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

19:35, 06.03.2023 - The European Union should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat…

EU seeks to salvage combustion-engine ban after Germany balks

12:20, 02.03.2023 - The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

EU close to deal with US on battery materials, trade envoy says

12:00, 23.02.2023 - The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, Bloomberg…

China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

14:15, 06.02.2023 - China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

UK and EU aim for final deal to end Brexit clash in fresh talks

13:21, 12.01.2023 - The European Union and the UK are preparing to enter an intense phase of negotiations starting next week aimed at overcoming the dispute over the post-Brexit trading relationship well ahead of the anniversary of Northern Ireland’s peace agreement in April, according to people familiar with the matter,…

EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

10:55, 10.01.2023 - The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…


