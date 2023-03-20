EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Impresii după simularea evaluării naționale la română

Astăzi, 20 martie, elevii de clasa a VIII-a au susținut simularea evaluării naționale la limba și literatura română. La subiectul al doilea, cel care de obicei le dă mai multe emoții, elevii au avut de făcut rezumatul unui text la prima vedere. Cei câțiva elevi care au… [citeste mai departe]

Bine faci, bine primești: Marius, angajatul Supercom ce a predat poliției o geantă cu bani, carduri și acte, răsplătit de firmă

Marius a găsit, în prima sa zi de muncă, o geantă cu bani, carduri și acte. Le-a predat polițiștilor, care au fost impresionați de gestul… [citeste mai departe]

Sea Shield 2023: 3.400 de militari din 13 state iau parte la evenimentul de instruire organizat de România la finalul lunii martie

Exercițiul multinațional “Sea Shield 2023”, la care iau parte aproximativ 3.400 de militari din România și din alte 12 state aliate și partenere,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Cu mască pe față, a amenințat vânzătarea unui magazin și a furat cântarul: L-a încurcat cu aparatul de casă. Suspectul, reținut

Un bărbat riscă până la 10 ani de închisoare, după ce, la data de 18 martie, pe timp de zi, a săvârșit un atac… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, reținut sub acuzația că ar fi furat banii din cutia milei din 2 biserici

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, reținut sub acuzația că ar fi furat banii din cutia milei din 2 biserici Polițiștii din Alba au reținut un tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, suspect de furturi… [citeste mai departe]

Medicamente susceptibile a fi contrafacute, depistate de politistii de frontiera (FOTO)

Medicamente susceptibile a fi contrafacute, in valoare de peste 370.000 de euro, depistate la P.T.F. Nadlac II Politistii de frontiera din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nadlac II au depistat intr o autoutilitara condusa… [citeste mai departe]

Administratorul unei gospodării, amendat pentru vânzarea bunurilor sechestrate. Înstrăinarea bunurilor l-a costat dublu

Un bărbat de 53 de ani, administrator al unei gospodării țărănești, a fost condamnat la plata unei amenzi usturătoare, de 55 de mii de lei. Acesta este învinuit… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoarea de adio a profesorului de 37 de ani care și-a provocat moartea. Ce mare regret a avut: „Când vei citi acest mesaj, eu nu voi mai fi”

Un accident cutremurător a avut loc pe DN2-E85, acolo unde Cristian Stănilă a intrat pe contrasens după… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Igor Ghirkin: Când un presupus Putin este în mulțime este de fapt o dublură. Doar Putin care stătea singur în biserică de Crăciun este real

Igor Ghirkin, fostul comandant al separatiștilor din Donbas, unul din criticii comandamentului… [citeste mai departe]


EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Publicat:
EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

ministers are meeting Monday to try to finalize a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry, as Russia continues to focus its attacks on the industrial east of the war-ravaged country, according to AP News. The 27-nation bloc’s foreign and […] The post EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

EU top diplomat says China will cross ‘red line’ if it sends arms to Russia

16:45, 20.02.2023 - It would be a “red line” for the European Union if China sends arms to Russia, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Monday, according to Politico. Josep Borrell’s warning came two days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “deep concern” that China was considering providing potentially…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

14:05, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

EU watchdog seeks powers, funds for lawmaker probe body

13:30, 30.01.2023 - A European Parliament body supervising anti-lobbying and lawmakers’ conduct rules must be given the power and money to launch independent investigations into abuses in the wake of a major corruption scandal, the European Ombudsman’s office warned Monday, according to AP News. European Ombudsman Emily…

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

09:45, 30.01.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters.  Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…


