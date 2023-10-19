EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

Stiri Recomandate

Un copil de 14 ani s-a urcat la volan şi a intrat cu maşina într-un gard

Ieri, 18 octombrie a.c., în jurul orei 11.30, polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Prahova, în timp ce desfășurau activități pe linie rutieră pe raza comunei Valea Călugărescă au oprit, pentru control, pe DN 1B, un autoturism condus de un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Memorandumul privind transportul de produse agricole ucrainene prin România va determina falimentarea multor societăți românești de profil, potrivit patronatului Cerunia

Ultimul memorandum privind transportul… [citeste mai departe]

Scene de film! O româncă a fost prinsă cu cocaină de 80.000 de euro, pe Aeroportul Henri Coandă

Scene ireale pe Aeroportul Henri Coandă, unde o româncă a fost prinsă cu cocaină de 80.000 de euro! Femeia a reușit să păcălească autoritățile din Londra!Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul PPF Aeroport… [citeste mai departe]

Femeile însărcinate sau însoţite de copii mai mici de 5 ani vor avea prioritate la coadă, cei care nu respectă legea riscă amenzi usturătoare!

Femeile însărcinate nu vor mai trebui să se bazeze pe buna creştere a celor din jur pentru a fi lăsate… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Les Films de Cannes à Arad revine, între 25 și 27 octombrie

Comunicat Voodoo Films. Festivalul Les Films de Cannes revine în această toamnă la Arad. Între 25 și 27 octombrie, la Cinema Arta, publicul este invitat... The post Festivalul Les Films de Cannes à Arad revine, între 25 și 27 octombrie appeared first on… [citeste mai departe]

Biblioteca Judeteana Constanta, gazda lansarii cartii Ghetoul poeziei de Larisa Calo

Biblioteca Judeteana "Ioan N. Roman" Constanta, cu sediul pe str. Mircea cel Batran, nr. 104 A, organizeaza miercuri, 25 octombrie 2023, ora 18:00, in Aula Bibliotecii, lansarea cartii scriitoarei Larisa Calo, "Ghetoul poeziei" Editura… [citeste mai departe]

Cât va costa o asigurare obligatorie de locuință de la 1 noiembrie 2023. Schimbările la care românii trebuie să fie atenți

Începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2023, România se pregătește să intre într-o nouă eră în ceea ce privește asigurările obligatorii pentru locuințe.… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de evrei arestați la protestul pentru pace de la Capitoliul SUA

Sute de activiști evrei pentru pace s-au adunat miercuri (18 octombrie) la Capitoliul SUA de la Washington, cerând administrației Biden și Congresului să facă presiuni pentru încetarea focului, potrivit Reuters. Aproximativ 200 de demonstranți, mulți din grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în comuna Mărgineni: Poliția locală recomandă sătenilor să evite plimbările prin pădure

Politia Locală Mărgineni aduce la cunoștința comunității informații cu privire la prezența ursului brun pe raza comunei Mărgineni, mai precis în satele Podiș, Poiana, Luncani și Valea Budului.… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci echipe calificate în etapa finală a Campionatului de Fotbal Masculin „Cupa Mușatinilor”, ediția a III-a, organizat de Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților

Cu binecuvântarea Înaltpreasfințitului Părinte Calinic, Arhiepiscop… [citeste mai departe]


EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

Publicat:
EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials from across the 27-nation EU have […] The post EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

