EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials from across the 27-nation EU have […] The post EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

- A European regulator said Thursday that it sent a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, to obtain information related to the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the service amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to CNBC. Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal…

- Bulgarian lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on ending imports of Russian crude, bringing the country in line with other European Union members, according to Bloomberg. The move will force Lukoil PJSC’s local refinery, the biggest in southeast Europe, to look for alternative feedstock. That’s a tall…

- Germany and France pledged on Thursday to move their joint next-generation battle tank forward by the end of the year, according to Politico. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base — where a joint Franco-German tactical…

- France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…

- A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). “Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian…

- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…