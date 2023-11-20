EU races for post-Brexit plan to push back EV tariffs

Stiri Recomandate

Geospatial Industry Seminar la USVT

Geospatial Industry Seminar la USVT

Facultatea de Agricultură prin Departamentul 2 – Dezvoltare durabilă și ingineria mediului, Specializarea Măsurători Terestre și Cadastru împreună cu CHC NAVIGATION organizează Workshop-ul internațional ”GEOSPATIAL INDUSTRY SEMINAR”. Acesta este dedicat măsurătorilor de precizie folosite în topografie, cadastru, agricultură de precizie… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă Hakuna Matata, formula pe care o strigă localnicii din Tanzania când se aruncă în apă cu tabloul cu Iohannis

Ce înseamnă Hakuna Matata, formula pe care o strigă localnicii din Tanzania când se aruncă în apă cu tabloul cu Iohannis

Finalul vizitei oficiale a președintelui în a doua țară din turneul său african a oferit câteva momente spectaculoase, inedite, dar greu de înțeles… [citeste mai departe]

TCE Ploieşti: Modificare a traseelor 32 şi 32 barat, de marţi, 21 noiembrie

TCE Ploieşti: Modificare a traseelor 32 şi 32 barat, de marţi, 21 noiembrie

Incepand cu data de  21 noiembrie 2023, traseele 32 si 32 scurt nu vor mai merge la Pictor Rosenthal din cauza lucrarilor de modernizare  din zona.             Cu aceeasi data traseul 32  isi va modifica ruta si va merge de la Protan pana la Cablu… [citeste mai departe]

Vandalism în centrul Piteștiului! Prins în flagrant în toiul nopții

Vandalism în centrul Piteștiului! Prins în flagrant în toiul nopții

Agenți ai Poliției Locale din zona centrală a municipiului Pitești au surprins duminică, 19 noiembrie, în toiul nopții (era ora 23.45), un individ care comitea un act de vandalism. Este vorba despre un anume L.R., în vârstă de 35 de ani, originar din Piatra… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou hotel în Oradea, la începutului lui 2026. Va avea 90 de camere

Un nou hotel în Oradea, la începutului lui 2026. Va avea 90 de camere

Accor, grupul de ospitalitate la nivel global, anunță semnarea unui acord de franciză cu partenerul Local Grand Hotel West. Parteneriatul vizează deschiderea unui nou hotel Mercure în Oradea la începutul anului 2026, conform unui comunicat de presă al companiei. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea bugetelor pentru ministere (surse)

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea bugetelor pentru ministere (surse)

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea… [citeste mai departe]

Speranțe pentru bolnavi – Tumoră gigant, extirpată cu succes

Speranțe pentru bolnavi – Tumoră gigant, extirpată cu succes

Medicii de la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă ”Prof. dr. Nicolae Oblu” din Iaşi au operat cu succes o femeie care avea o formaţiune tumorală gigant de 20 de centimetri dezvoltată pe vertebre. Femeia, în vârstă de 54 de ani, din județul Tulcea, a venit la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Video viral in mediul online! Incredibil cum circulau doi tineri cu autoturismul pe un drum acoperit cu zapada (VIDEO)

Video viral in mediul online! Incredibil cum circulau doi tineri cu autoturismul pe un drum acoperit cu zapada (VIDEO)

Un filmulet ce a surprins un autoturism ce circula pe un drum acoperit cu zapada, iar pasagerul este cocotat pe portbagaj a devenit viral in mediul online. Pe fir au… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Domeniului Public se mută în sediu nou

Administrația Domeniului Public se mută în sediu nou

“Stimați cetățeni, vă informăm că din 27 noiembrie activitatea Administrației Domeniului Public se va desfășura în noul sediu, pe Aleea Universului nr. 5-7 în Cartierul Micro 16. Pentru a se realiza transferul sistemului informatic, în 24 noiembrie activitatea la casieriile ADP Satu Mare /… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Arges - In localitatea Valea Danului a izbucnit un incendiu la acoperisul unei case

ISU Arges - In localitatea Valea Danului a izbucnit un incendiu la acoperisul unei case

BULETIN INFORMATIV In perioada 17.11.2023, ora 08:00 ndash; 20.11.2023, ora 08:00, pompierii argeseni au desfasurat 114 misiuni pe teritoriul judetului, iar cele mai semnificative dintre acestea au fost urmatoarele: INCENDII:… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU races for post-Brexit plan to push back EV tariffs

Publicat:
EU races for post-Brexit plan to push back EV tariffs

is closing in on a plan to push back painful tariffs on electric cars traded with the UK, Bloomberg reports.  With just over a month until the duties kick in, member states told the EU to come up with proposals including a possible postponement of the 10% tariff, after France, the only […] The post EU races for post-Brexit plan to push back EV tariffs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions

15:45, 07.11.2023 - The European Union’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg.   The European Commission will likely recommend…

EU risks E2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law

11:10, 06.11.2023 - The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…

EU says “shocking and shameful” racism is getting worse

12:45, 25.10.2023 - The European Union said endemic discrimination against people of African descent is getting worse, with Black communities facing especially high hurdles to access jobs and apartments, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights warned the prevalence of racism has risen in the last…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…

Governments send planes to Israel to airlift citizens from war

12:30, 11.10.2023 - A growing number of governments are sending aircraft to Israel to airlift their citizens out of the country, after many commercial airlines suspended operations following the surprise attack by Hamas militants over the weekend, according to Bloomberg. Germany’s Foreign Office said late Tuesday that…

EU and US seek steel deal that may include tariffs on China exports

11:06, 10.10.2023 - The European Union is working on an interim deal with the US that would introduce new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries in order to end a Trump-era trade conflict, Bloomberg reports The levies would primarily be focused on imports from China that benefit from non-market…

France and Germany clash in feud over Europe’s industrial crown

11:20, 18.09.2023 - France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…

EU seizes on Putin and Xi’s G20 absence to engage Africa

12:20, 05.09.2023 - The European Union plans to take advantage of the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from this week’s Group of 20 to step up its outreach to nations of the so-called Global South through a high-level meeting with African leaders on the summit’s sidelines, according to Bloomberg.   With both the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5496
EUR 4.9709
CHF 5.1493
GBP 5.6749
CAD 3.3189
XAU 288.993
JPY 3.0672
CNY 0.6348
AED 1.2387
AUD 2.9826
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5416

Urmareste stirile pe: