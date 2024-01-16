EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Unemployment in the euro zone matched its lowest level on record in November, despite worries that the 20-nation bloc succumbed to a recession in the second half of last year, according to Bloomberg. The jobless rate dropped to 6.4% from 6.5% in October, Eurostat said Tuesday, equivalent to almost 11…

- The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee was poised on Tuesday to resume deliberations on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked the Nordic country’s admission on US approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, according to AP News. NATO-member…

- The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…

- The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

- Six people were arrested for allegedly exporting dual-use goods to countries sanctioned by the European Union, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday after police raided companies and houses in rural Belgium and the Netherlands, according to Politico. “Some of the technologies traded could…

- The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

- The European Union’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission will likely recommend…

- Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…