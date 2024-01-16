EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

Stiri Recomandate

Facturile la gaz se vor dubla, după ce se încheie plafonarea

Facturile la gaz se vor dubla, după ce se încheie plafonarea

Luni, Asociația Energia Inteligentă (AEI) a difuzat o analiză în conformitate cu care, după încheierea perioadei de limitare a costurilor, tarifele la gaze vor cunoaște o creștere semnificativă. Specialiștii solicită astfel autorităților să dezvolte o strategie pentru a garanta… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Pepelea, prezență ravisantă pe covorul roșu la Emmy. Cum a fost realizată coafura sa!

Carmen Pepelea, prezență ravisantă pe covorul roșu la Emmy. Cum a fost realizată coafura sa!

Carmen Pepelea, prezență ravisantă pe covorul roșu la Emmy. Cum a fost realizată coafura sa! Carmen Pepelea a sosit pe covorul roșu, alături de mari celebrități de la Hollywood, afișând un look glam, completat… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Gârbova a ajuns la spital, după ce a fost bătut de un consătean. Agresorul, reținut de polițiști

Un bărbat din Gârbova a ajuns la spital, după ce a fost bătut de un consătean. Agresorul, reținut de polițiști

Un bărbat din Gârbova a ajuns la spital, după ce a fost bătut de un consătean. Agresorul, reținut de polițiști Un bărbat de 34 de ani din Gârbova ( Alba) a ajuns la… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este muzica binaurală și la ce ajută

Ce este muzica binaurală și la ce ajută

Muzica binaurală sau, mai bine zis, tonurile binaurale sunt sunete subtile care influențează undele cerebrale. Ascultarea ritmurilor binaurale poate ajuta la stimularea creativității, a concentrării sau inducerea unei stări de calm. Află mai multe despre muzica binaurală și cum funcționează.Ce este muzica binauralăMuzica… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana - Au fost retrase 242 de certificate de inmatriculare

Politia Romana - Au fost retrase 242 de certificate de inmatriculare

Nr. 52 din 16 ianuarie 2024 INTERVENTII ALE POLITIEI ROMANE In ultimele 24 de ore, politistii au intervenit la peste 2.200 de solicitari ale cetatenilor, au fost constatate peste 5.700 de fapte contraventionale si 368 de permise de conducere au fost retinute. La data… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Accesul tuturor vehiculelor către şi dinspre Republica Moldova este blocat pe DN 29D

Botoşani: Accesul tuturor vehiculelor către şi dinspre Republica Moldova este blocat pe DN 29D

Zeci de utilaje agricole ale fermierilor din Botoşani blochează, marţi dimineaţă, Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca-Costeşti. Protestatarii au ocupat ambele sensuri de mers ale DN 29D, astfel încât accesul… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul municipiului Cluj-Napoca în 2024: 721 milioane EURO / Se intră la sapă la metrou, centură metropolitană, spital regional de urgență

Bugetul municipiului Cluj-Napoca în 2024: 721 milioane EURO / Se intră la sapă la metrou, centură metropolitană, spital regional de urgență

Primarul Emil Boc prezintă, într-o confetinta de presă, proiectul bugetului local al municipiului Cluj-Napoca… [citeste mai departe]

Controale de amploare la unitățile de turism și alimentație publică din Sinaia, Bușteni, Azuga, Valea Doftanei și Bănești

Controale de amploare la unitățile de turism și alimentație publică din Sinaia, Bușteni, Azuga, Valea Doftanei și Bănești

În perioada 08 – 14 ianuarie a.c, inspectorii de prevenire din cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență “Șerban Cantacuzino” al Județului… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, cerere către Maia Sandu! Deși este o țară ostilă, Rusia vrea alegeri prezidențiale și pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova

Vladimir Putin, cerere către Maia Sandu! Deși este o țară ostilă, Rusia vrea alegeri prezidențiale și pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova

Guvernul de la Chișinău a fost solicitat de Federația Rusă în legătură cu ținerea pe teritoriul moldovean a alegerilor… [citeste mai departe]

Descindere DNA la instituțiile publice din Bacău. Suspiciuni de corupție

Descindere DNA la instituțiile publice din Bacău. Suspiciuni de corupție

Mai multe instituţii publice din Bacău au ajuns în vizorul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA), din cauza unor contracte de achiziții publice, existând suspiciuni de corupție. Procurorii DNA fac percheziţii, astăzi, la persoane fizice şi instituţii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

Publicat:
EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

presidency on Tuesday warned that the foundations of democracy will be put to the test during the November US election, envisaging a scenario where the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance could unravel ever more, according to AP News.  Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium, which holds the EU presidency, said that “if 2024 […] The post EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro zone unemployment hits record low, defying recession gloom

13:46, 09.01.2024 - Unemployment in the euro zone matched its lowest level on record in November, despite worries that the 20-nation bloc succumbed to a recession in the second half of last year, according to Bloomberg. The jobless rate dropped to 6.4% from 6.5% in October, Eurostat said Tuesday, equivalent to almost 11…

Turkish parliamentary committee resumes debate on Sweden’s NATO bid

11:31, 26.12.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee was poised on Tuesday to resume deliberations on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked the Nordic country’s admission on US approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, according to AP News. NATO-member…

EU and US pause steel tariff war until after elections

13:40, 19.12.2023 - The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…

European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

16:35, 18.12.2023 - The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

6 arrested in Belgium, Netherlands on suspicion of trading with rogue countries

10:50, 06.12.2023 - Six people were arrested for allegedly exporting dual-use goods to countries sanctioned by the European Union, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday after police raided companies and houses in rural Belgium and the Netherlands, according to Politico.  “Some of the technologies traded could…

Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises

13:50, 14.11.2023 - The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions

15:45, 07.11.2023 - The European Union’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg.   The European Commission will likely recommend…

Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expected

13:21, 31.10.2023 - Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5724
EUR 4.9761
CHF 5.3115
GBP 5.7747
CAD 3.388
XAU 299.956
JPY 3.1166
CNY 0.6356
AED 1.2449
AUD 3.0184
MDL 0.2571
BGN 2.5442

Urmareste stirile pe: