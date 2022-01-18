EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in LondonPublicat:
The European Union will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Mairead McGuinness had already said last November that such permission, known as equivalence, would be extended for an unspecified period from June […] The post EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
