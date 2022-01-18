EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London

Stiri Recomandate

Doliu în teatru românesc! O personalitate marcantă a scenei timișorene s-a stins din viață

Doliu în teatru românesc! O personalitate marcantă a scenei timișorene s-a stins din viață

Lumea teatrului românesc a primit o veste cutremurătoare. Actrița Garofița Bejan, fondatoare a Teatrului Național din Timișoara, a murit la vârsta de 96 de ani. Anunțul a fost făcut de UNITER [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se RĂZBUNĂ, în România: zonele în care vor fi temperaturi şi de -18 grade Celsius!

Vremea se RĂZBUNĂ, în România: zonele în care vor fi temperaturi şi de -18 grade Celsius!

Meteorologii ANM au emis o informare asupra evoluțiilor meteorologice pentru următoarele două săptămâni, 17-30 ianuarie 2022. Vremea se menține rece și chiar geroasă în anumite zone. În toate regiunile României… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis consideră corectă şi necesară decizia premierului de a solicita analizarea tezei sale de doctorat

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis consideră corectă şi necesară decizia premierului de a solicita analizarea tezei sale de doctorat

Într-un răspuns pentru Europa Liberă, Administraţia Prezidenţială transmite că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis consideră corectă decizia premierului… [citeste mai departe]

În plin val 5, o secție ATI Covid închide. Vom intra în istorie drept cea mai modernă și performantă secție ATI Covid din România pe care s-a pus lacătul

În plin val 5, o secție ATI Covid închide. Vom intra în istorie drept cea mai modernă și performantă secție ATI Covid din România pe care s-a pus lacătul

În plin val 5, o secție ATI Covid performantă se închide. „Vom intra în istorie… [citeste mai departe]

Stoltenberg vrea organizarea unui nou Consiliu NATO-Rusia: Ce spune Lavrov despre continuarea dialogului pe tema crizei ucrainene

Stoltenberg vrea organizarea unui nou Consiliu NATO-Rusia: Ce spune Lavrov despre continuarea dialogului pe tema crizei ucrainene

Secretarul general al NATO Jens Stoltenberg a anunţat marţi că a invitat Rusia şi statele membre ale Alianţei Nord-Atlantice la noi discuţii despre… [citeste mai departe]

Criză a forței de muncă în Marea Britanie: Numărul locurilor de muncă vacante a urcat la peste 1,2 milioane

Criză a forței de muncă în Marea Britanie: Numărul locurilor de muncă vacante a urcat la peste 1,2 milioane

Pentru prima dată de la începutul pandemiei, economia Marii Britanii a depășit nivelul înregistrat în februarie 2020, înainte de impunerea primelor restricții drastice. Numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: Cum a ieșit de pe pistă avionul Wizz Air. Explicațiile pilotului

Cluj: Cum a ieșit de pe pistă avionul Wizz Air. Explicațiile pilotului

Un avion Wizz Air, care venea de la Bologna, a ieșit de pe pistă la Cluj, după ce a alunecat la capătul pistei. ”Wizz Air confirmă că aeronava sa, care a operat zborul Bologna-Cluj-Napoca pe 17 ianuarie, a aterizat în siguranță și fără incidente pe aeroportul… [citeste mai departe]

Gigantul software Microsoft Corp va prelua dezvoltatorul de jocuri video Activision Blizzard

Gigantul software Microsoft Corp va prelua dezvoltatorul de jocuri video Activision Blizzard

Gigantul software Microsoft Corp a anunţat marţi că va prelua Activision Blizzard, dezvoltatorul jocurilor video StarCraft şi Call of Duty, pentru 68,7 miliarde de dolari în numerar, cea mai mare tranzacţie încheiată… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias Winter Olympics roster at least 19-strong, re-allocation might add another 4 athletes

Romanias Winter Olympics roster at least 19-strong, re-allocation might add another 4 athletes

Romania will participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing - China, due February 4 - 20, with a roster of at least 19 athletes, as another four might add following the re-allocation of spots, head of the Romanian… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT| Noi RESTRICȚII în ALBA pentru orașul Zlatna și comunele Almașu Mare, Daia Română, Întregalde, Rimetea și Valea Lungă. Hotărâre CJSU

DOCUMENT| Noi RESTRICȚII în ALBA pentru orașul Zlatna și comunele Almașu Mare, Daia Română, Întregalde, Rimetea și Valea Lungă. Hotărâre CJSU

DOCUMENT| Noi RESTRICȚII în ALBA pentru orașul Zlatna și comunele Almașu Mare, Daia Română, Întregalde,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London

Publicat:
EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London

will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. had already said last November that such permission, known as equivalence, would be extended for an unspecified period from June […] The post EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

13:05, 18.01.2022 - Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron variant takes hold, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union‘s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated…

UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel

12:36, 18.01.2022 - Britain‘s Payment Systems Regulator on Tuesday fined five payment service companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour involving prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits, according to Reuters.  Mastercard received the largest…

EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges

16:45, 11.01.2022 - The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received…

EU provokes fierce backlash on plans to label nuclear and gas as ‘green’ investments

16:20, 05.01.2022 - The European Union has prompted a furious backlash over plans to label nuclear and gas as “green” investments, with Germany describing the proposal as “greenwashing” and Austria repeating its threat to sue the European Commission, according to CNBC.  The Commission, the EU’s executive arm was accused…

NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor

13:10, 14.12.2021 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve…

Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9%

14:00, 30.11.2021 - The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the European Central Bank will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC.  Eurostat indicated that…

Romania’s Colosseum delays shopping mall extension again over spike in Covid-19

17:21, 26.10.2021 - Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

13:30, 22.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 7°C
Iasi -3°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -0°C
Timisoara -6°C | 3°C
Constanta -3°C | 5°C
Brasov -6°C | -2°C
Baia Mare -10°C | -0°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 537.301,20 5.401.903,36
II (5/6) 2 89.550,20 -
III (4/6) 453 395,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.007 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.030.314,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3401
EUR 4.9445
CHF 4.7457
GBP 5.9102
CAD 3.4676
XAU 252.579
JPY 3.785
CNY 0.6832
AED 1.1816
AUD 3.1199
MDL 0.2404
BGN 2.5281

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec