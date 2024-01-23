EU moves ahead on plan to tax profits of frozen Russian assets The European Union is progressing with plans to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets while opting not to seize the immobilized money outright, according to Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers gave their political blessing to the windfall tax on Monday and it will be discussed by the bloc’s […] The post EU moves ahead on plan to tax profits of frozen Russian assets appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three prerequisites to achieving peace in its war with Hamas: the destruction of the group, the demilitarization of Gaza and for Palestinian society to be “deradicalized,” according to Bloomberg. The comments, made in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal…

- A Black Sea storm left half a million people without power in Crimea and halted crude t Russia’s Novorossiysk and the CPC terminal, leading to an oil-production drop in Kazakhstan, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea declared Monday a non-working day as the storm reaching…

- The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

- The European Union’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission will likely recommend…

- The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…

- Sanctioned Russian assets frozen in Belgium have generated nearly E3 billion in profits as European Union states continue to haggle over what to do with the money, according to Bloomberg. Euroclear results released Thursday show that the immobilized assets have generated E2.9 billion from the time they…

- The European Union said endemic discrimination against people of African descent is getting worse, with Black communities facing especially high hurdles to access jobs and apartments, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights warned the prevalence of racism has risen in the last…