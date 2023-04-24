Stiri Recomandate

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

Publicat:
EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week that a landmark deal for EU countries […] The post EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

