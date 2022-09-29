EU leaders to meet over ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream gas pipelines

Stiri Recomandate

După ce Zelenski i-a cerut sprijinul, Recep Erdogan îl va suna pe Putin. Principalul subiect - organizarea referendumurilor false din Ucraina

Președintele turc, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, va avea astăzi o convorbire telefonică cu Vladimir Putin. În mod special,… [citeste mai departe]

Statul începe să vândă deja curentul cu dedicație?

Mihai Nicuț (e-nergia.ro) În condițiile în care toți furnizorii de energie electrică se plâng de prețurile mari de achziție și, mai nou, de lipsa ofertelor de vânzare din piața angro, Nuclearelectrica, operatorul centralei nucleare de la Cernavodă, a venit cu o ofertă de preț năucitoare, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, vindea cu tupeu studenților cursurile plagiate

Ministerul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, vindea studenților cursurile plagiate, deși a spus acestea nu erau disponibile comercializării pentru că nu aveau ISBN, adică identificatorul numeric pentru comercializarea cărților.”Lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European va cere suspendarea negocierilor de aderare a Serbiei la UE dacă nu se va alătura sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei

Parlamentul European va cere suspendarea negocierilor de aderare a Serbiei la UE dacă țara va continua să refuze să se alăture sancțiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Sistemul de management inteligent al traficului la Piatra Neamț. Explicații privind numărul semafoarelor din oraș

35.000.000 de lei sunt prinși într-un proiect care ar trebui să asigure, pe o zonă importantă a orașului, un management inteligent al traficului. Vorbim aici despre o… [citeste mai departe]

Volei masculin – Cupa României. CSM Suceava la primul examen cu U Cluj!

La finele acestei săptămâni, echipa de volei masculin CSM Suceava va debuta în acest sezon competițional al primului eșalon valoric în cadrul Cupei României. Formația suceveană, proaspăt promovată în Divizia A1, va primi în sala ”Dumitru Bernicu” vizita… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Transgaz intră în plină isterie generată de sabotajul la Nord Stream: Cum va fi afectată România

Șeful Transgaz vine cu explicații în scandalul momentului. După ce gazoductul Nord Stream 1 a fost spart, iar la nivel internațional a izbucnit o adevărată isterir, Ion Sterian explică… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimă oră: BNR anunță că dolarul scade pentru prima dată în această săptămână

Dolarul american a fost cotat joi la 5,10 lei, în scădere față de miercuri, când era 5,17 lei, fiind prima scădere din ultima săptămână. Dolarul american a fost cotat joi la 5,1027 lei, față de 5,1794 lei miercuri. Marți,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| TRAFIC BLOCAT pe Strada Toporașilor din Alba Iulia: Un cablu de curent a căzut pe carosabil

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| TRAFIC BLOCAT pe Strada Toporașilor din Alba Iulia: Un cablu de curent a căzut pe carosabil TRAFIC BLOCAT pe Strada Toporașilor din Alba Iulia: Un cablu de curent a… [citeste mai departe]

Lanțul de magazine Fix Price vinde o hartă cu întrega Ucraină incorporată de Rusia

Lanțul rusesc de magazine Fix Price are la vânzare o „hartă decorativă a lumii”, pe care granițele de stat ale Federației Ruse sunt modificate semnificativ, informează portalul de opoziție Meduza . Potrivit canalului de Telegram… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders to meet over ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream gas pipelines

Publicat:
EU leaders will discuss next week what the bloc has denounced as sabotage on the subsea gas pipelines, an EU official said on Thursday, adding that the incident had changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine fundamentally, according to Reuters.  As gas continued to spew into the for a fourth […] The post EU leaders to meet over ‘sabotage’ of gas pipelines appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

