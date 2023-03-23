Stiri Recomandate

Cer să facă alte cabane pe malul lacului Tarnița! Tișe: Și cu zidurile din beton ilegale ce faceți? Proprietar: Nu știam că trebuie autorizație - FOTO

Proprietarul Yachting Club Tarnița, Ștefan Roman, s-a prezentat alături de arhitect… [citeste mai departe]

8 liceeni din Neamț calificați la Concursul Național de Matematică Aplicată „Adolf Haimovici”

Etapa județeană a concursului de matematică aplicată „Adolf Haimovici” pentru liceenii de la tehnologic și teoretic s-a încheiat și rezultatele au fost anunțate de Inspectoratul Școlar Neamț. Au participat… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriza uriasa pentru pompierii ISU Dobrogea. Ce au gasit salvatorii in garajul Detasamentului Slt. Fripis Marius Daniel (GALERIE FOTO)

In dimineata de 16 martie, la schimbarea serviciului, o pisica a decis ca cel mai sigur loc in care sa si aduca puii pe lume este… [citeste mai departe]

Scene din viaţa culturală piteşteană (19)

Parcă a fost ieri, dar foto e din 15 ianuarie 2001, pavilionul expozițional Casa Cărții. Aniversare Eminescu, organizată de Centrul Cultural Pitești. În prim-plan, lansarea volumului de studii eminesciene „Chipurile poetului”, inițiat de către istoricul literar Marin Manu Bădescu (redactor de carte: Virgil Diaconu).În… [citeste mai departe]

Primar trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA pentru fapte de coruptie. Ce acuzatii i se aduc

Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Serviciul teritorial Suceava au dispus trimiterea in judecata, in stare de libertate, a inculpatilor: DOROFTEI GHEORGHE CLAUDIU, primar al comunei Baluseni,… [citeste mai departe]

Attyla Marcu, o altă viață pierdută pe drumurile Aradului, la doar 33 de ani. Mergea la serviciu…

Attyla Marcu era un tânăr plin de viață, mereu vesel, cum spun apropiații săi. S-a trezit în această dimineață și urma rutina zilei, să meargă... The post Attyla Marcu, o altă viață pierdută pe… [citeste mai departe]

EU leaders set to endorse more military support for Ukraine

EU leaders are set to endorse a deal aimed at sending to Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery shells within the next 12 months to help the country counter Russia’s invasion forces, according to AP News. The fast-track procedure was adopted during a meeting of foreign and defense ministers… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Infrastructura umană este prezentă în 80% din siturile importante pentru biodiversitate

Infrastructura umană este prezentă în cel puţin 80% din cele mai importante situri pentru biodiversitate la nivel mondial, conform unui nou studiu, relatează joi DPA/PA Media.Cele mai frecvente tipuri de… [citeste mai departe]

Cartierul din București unde un apartament cu două camere se închiriază cu 348 euro/lună

Cele mai scumpe chirii din Capitală sunt în zonele Pipera, Aviaţiei şi Floreasca, în timp ce la polul opus, cele mai accesibile tarife sunt în cartierele Berceni, Ghencea, Drumul Taberei şi Giurgiului, potrivit Barometrului… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia: Armaghedonul nuclear se prefigurează din ce în ce mai clar!

Armaghedonul nuclear se prefigurează din ce în ce mai clar, transmite ambasadorul rus la Washington, Anatoli Antonov, în timp ce a comentat declarațiile reprezentanțiilor SUA cu privire la livrarea către Ucraina a muniției cu uraniu sărăcit.Context: Purtătorul de… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders are set to endorse a deal aimed at sending to Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery shells within the next 12 months to help the country counter Russia’s invasion forces, according to AP News. The fast-track procedure was adopted during a meeting of foreign and defense ministers earlier this week, and leaders gathered […] The post EU leaders set to endorse more military support for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

