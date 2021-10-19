EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law

Stiri Recomandate

Ursula von der Leyen avertizează Polonia că UE nu va permite punerea în pericol a valorilor comune. Mateusz Morawiecki denunţă şantajul

Preşedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a avertizat marţi, la Strasbourg, că executivul UE va acţiona pentru… [citeste mai departe]

274 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 19 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 27.452 persoane infectate și 773 decese

Astăzi, 19 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba au fost raportate 274 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor… [citeste mai departe]

O plimbare la Câmpulung Moldovenesc l-a costat un dosar penal pentru un bărbat din Izvoarele Sucevei

O patrulă din cadrul Poliţiei Municipiului Câmpulung Moldovenesc a oprit pentru control pe strada Calea Transilvaniei din localitate, autoturismul condus de un bărbat de 34 de ani din comuna Izvoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 750 de instituţii publice şi companii vor să accepte plăţi online prin portalul e-Guvernare Regista

Doar 750 de instituţii publice şi companii vor să accepte plăţi online prin portalul e-Guvernare Regista, aplicaţia având circa 15.000 de utilizatori la nivel naţional care au înregistrat… [citeste mai departe]

Life-size statue of King Mihai I to be unveiled in Sinaia at 100 years since sovereigns birth

The statue of King Mihai I will be unveiled in central Sinaia on the 25th of October, on the anniversary of one hundred years since the birth of the sovereign, the Royal House of Romania announced on its Facebook page.… [citeste mai departe]

A plătit cu viața: Reglare de conturi între 3 șoferi români, într-o parcare din Spania

Un șofer român de TIR a fost ucis și un altul se află în stare gravă la spital, după ce o simplă răfuială cu un alt șofer român a degenerat. Incidentul a avut loc în La Junquera, un sat spaniol din Catalunia, sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

42 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 19 octombrie 2021, în Municipiul Sebeș și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 19 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 274 cazuri noi de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna, gafă de proporții la audieri: „SUA şi-au luat mâna de pe toate zonele din Estul Europei”

Fostul lider al USR, propunerea lui Cioloș pentru funcția de ministru al Afacerilor Externe a spus că Statele Unite „şi-au luat mâna” de pe ţările din estul Europei, îndreptându-şi atenţia… [citeste mai departe]

Miniștrii propuși de Dacian Cioloș, respinși pe bandă rulantă

Primii 3 miniștri audiați în comisiile parlamentare, Tudor Pop - propus ministru al Tineretului și Sportului, Iulia Popovici - propusă pentru Ministerul Culturi și Nicu Fălcoi, ministru Apărării, au primit aviz negativ.Primul aviz negativ în comisia parlamentare l-a… [citeste mai departe]


EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law

Publicat:
laid out its options ranging from legal action to withholding funds for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc’s common values, according to Reuters.  “ is at the moment, carefully assessing this judgment,” […] The post EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

