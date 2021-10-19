EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters. Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

- Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

- Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

- The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters. “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

- Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…

- Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…