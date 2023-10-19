EU launches call on industry to apply for ammunition production ramp-up funding

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank took a further step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro that would let people in the 20 countries that share the single currency make electronic payments securely and free of charge, according to Euractiv. The ECB said it would start a two-year “preparation…

- The European Commission officially started on Wednesday an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, according to a notice of initiation published in the EU Official Journal, according to Politico. The probe is on the Commission’s own initiative, a so-called ex-officio investigation,…

- Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

- The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a series of measures to ease access to social security services across borders by speeding up digitalization in member states, according to Reuters. The Commission said that in 2021, 16 million people from the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA), the European…

- Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

- The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its list of online services designated as “gatekeepers,” which will now have six months to adapt to strict antitrust practices or face up to 20% global annual turnover fines, according to Euractiv. European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton,…

- The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…