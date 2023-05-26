EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

Stiri Recomandate

O organizație de mediu cere autorităților să identifice un bărbat din județul Cluj care ține captiv un pui de căprioară

O organizație de mediu cere autorităților să identifice un bărbat din județul Cluj care ține captiv un pui de căprioară

Bărbatul a sunat inițial, cu număr ascuns, la Organizația pentru Protecția Mediului și Combaterea Braconajului (OPMCB) după ce a găsit puiul în… [citeste mai departe]

Se împlinesc 535 de ani de la ctitorirea Mănăstirii Voroneţ

Se împlinesc 535 de ani de la ctitorirea Mănăstirii Voroneţ

Vineri, 26 mai, se împlinesc 535 de ani de la ctitorirea Mănăstirii Voroneţ. Este supranumită „Capela Sixtină a Estului” pentru fresca Judecăţii de Apoi, care a fost pictată cu celebrul pigment albastru de Voroneţ. De altfel, aceasta este şi cea mai elocventă tratare a temei… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul găsit mort în apartament, pe Cocorilor, era unul dintre „locotenenții” lui Uțu Rohozneanu

Bărbatul găsit mort în apartament, pe Cocorilor, era unul dintre „locotenenții” lui Uțu Rohozneanu

Bărbatul găsit mort în apartamentul său, pe strada Cocorilor, joi seara, este Marius Datcu, zis „Belmondo”, unul dintre „locotenenții” lui Uțu Rohozneanu. Acesta a fost găsit în ziua în… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 18 luni ale Guvernului Ciucă: inflație galopantă, cel mai slab leu, deficite tot mai adânci, îndatorare tot mai mare

Cele 18 luni ale Guvernului Ciucă: inflație galopantă, cel mai slab leu, deficite tot mai adânci, îndatorare tot mai mare

Curg promisiunile când vine un premier nou la Palatul Victoria. Așa s-a întâmplat și în ziua de 21 noiembrie 2021, atunci când Nicolae Ciucă a depus… [citeste mai departe]

Înființarea Centrului de zi pentru persoane adulte cu dizabilități „Orizonturi” din Alba Iulia: Proiectul de peste 4 MILIOANE de lei, pe masa consilierilor locali

Înființarea Centrului de zi pentru persoane adulte cu dizabilități „Orizonturi” din Alba Iulia: Proiectul de peste 4 MILIOANE de lei, pe masa consilierilor locali

Înființarea Centrului de zi pentru persoane adulte cu dizabilități… [citeste mai departe]

Navă rusă de recunoaștere, atacată de o barcă fără pilot, în Marea Neagră. Momentul, surprins într-o filmare publicată de ucraineni

Navă rusă de recunoaștere, atacată de o barcă fără pilot, în Marea Neagră. Momentul, surprins într-o filmare publicată de ucraineni

Nava rusească de recunoaștere „Ivan Hurs” a fost lovită miercuri, 24 mai, de o navă ucraineană fără pilot, în apele… [citeste mai departe]

Călătorie alături de Maia

Călătorie alături de Maia

REȘIȚA – Al optulea demers plastic semnat Maia Truțulescu ajunge în fața publicului luni, la ora 18, la Muzeul Banatului Montan. Artista invită publicul la vernisajul expoziției „Călătorie – pași și urme”, avându-l ca și curator pe Gabriel Kelemen de la Facultatea de Arte și Design Timișoara! În ultima perioadă, Maia a participat la manifestări… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi usturătoare, chiar și de 20.000 de lei, pentru cei care nu respectă această lege

Amenzi usturătoare, chiar și de 20.000 de lei, pentru cei care nu respectă această lege

Sancţiunile s-au mărit în cazul românilor proprietari şi care nu respectă prevederile legale, iar acum este perioada în care încep „inspecţiile”. A început sezonul alergiilor, iar românii proprietari de terenuri riscă… [citeste mai departe]

Greva profesorilor continuă: „România educată se îndreaptă spre România eşuată“

Greva profesorilor continuă: „România educată se îndreaptă spre România eşuată“

 Pentru prima dată, companii private precum Chicomplex, Bosch şi Terapia au luat poziţie şi cer majorarea salariilor profesorilor  „Oamenii aşteaptă măriri salariale. Aceste vouchere nu contribuie cu nimic la pensii“  „Ne-am… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Turda: O lume minunată, plină de culoare, armonie și veselie vă așteaptă în Parcul Central de 1 iunie, Ziua Internațională a Copilului

Primăria Turda: O lume minunată, plină de culoare, armonie și veselie vă așteaptă în Parcul Central de 1 iunie, Ziua Internațională a Copilului

Uraaaa, se apropie Sărbătoarea Copilăriei cu pași repezi!???????????? ????????O lume minunată,… [citeste mai departe]


EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

Publicat:
EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and pledged to work towards meeting the union’s […] The post EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

