EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and pledged to work towards meeting the union’s […] The post EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…

- NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defences with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented,”…

- Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters. Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

- King Charles hailed the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag on Thursday on his first state trip overseas as monarch, according to Reuters. The king, on the second day of a three-day trip…

- Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on higher renewable energy targets, an important pillar of the bloc’s plans to fight climate change and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council, representing EU members,…

- The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the…

- The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign…