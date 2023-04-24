Stiri Recomandate

EU draws up new sanctions to target Russian proxies in Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
EU draws up new sanctions to target Russian proxies in Republic of Moldova

  EU foreign ministers on Monday are expected to give their political green light to create a new sanctions framework to target Moldovan oligarchs trying to overturn the pro-Western government in Chișinau. With the new framework, EU travel bans and asset freezes would target those “in view of actions or policies which undermine or threaten […] The post EU draws up new sanctions to target Russian proxies in Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine, Romania, Republic of Moldova boost ties at security meeting

10:35, 14.04.2023 - Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of  Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

Kremlin says it does not recognize Western price cap on its oil

14:50, 07.03.2023 - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

12:00, 28.02.2023 - Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…

Republic of Moldova’s president in Romania to boost ties amid Ukraine war

10:40, 24.02.2023 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis discussed energy, economic and security issues in Bucharest Thursday with his visiting Moldovan counterpart, as the two neighbours seek to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Iohannis’ office said the talks with Republic of Moldova’s President…

Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears

18:10, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s parliament approved pro-Western Prime Minister Dorin Recean and his proposed Cabinet in a confidence vote Thursday, according to Politico. Sixty-two lawmakers, all from the parliamentary faction of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which was founded by President Maia Sandu,…

Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova

14:55, 14.02.2023 - Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Republic of Moldova President’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s…

Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News.  President Maia Sandu’s…


