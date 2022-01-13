EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row

Stiri Recomandate

Consilierul local Roxana Iliescu, noi acuze la adresa administrației Fritz: „Asociația Timișoara – Capitală Europeană a Culturii rămâne în stradă!"

Consilierul local Roxana Iliescu, noi acuze la adresa administrației Fritz: „Asociația Timișoara – Capitală Europeană a Culturii rămâne în stradă!”

Roxana Iliescu îl acuză direct pe primarul Dominic Fritz că vrea să „îngroape”… [citeste mai departe]

În al treilea episod din serialul muzical Mai mult de-o viață, Smiley se lasă Purtat de vânt și ajunge la Gina Pistol

În al treilea episod din serialul muzical Mai mult de-o viață, Smiley se lasă Purtat de vânt și ajunge la Gina Pistol

Smiley se lasă „Purtat de vânt” în al treilea episod din serialul muzical „Mai mult de-o viață” în care apare în premieră și Gina Pistol. După ce primele… [citeste mai departe]

Sighetean depistat de polițiști conducând cu permis care prezenta suspiciuni privind autenticitatea

Sighetean depistat de polițiști conducând cu permis care prezenta suspiciuni privind autenticitatea

Miercuri, 12 ianuarie, polițiștii din Borșa au efectuat semnalele regulamentare de oprire în trafic a unui autoturism condus pe raza orașului. La volan a fost identificat un bărbat de 31 de ani din… [citeste mai departe]

BILANȚ vaccinare 13 ianuarie. Numărul românilor care aleg imunizarea, din nou în scădere

BILANȚ vaccinare 13 ianuarie. Numărul românilor care aleg imunizarea, din nou în scădere

Dintre acestea, 5.771 reprezintă prima doză, 2.889 - doza a doua şi 12.319 - doza a treia, a informat, joi, Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19.Potrivit CNCAV, de… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Cseke Attila: Sala Polivalentă 'Regina Maria, o prioritate pentru ieșeni

(AUDIO) Cseke Attila: Sala Polivalentă ‘Regina Maria, o prioritate pentru ieșeni

Județul Iași va beneficia de aproape 50 de proiecte de construire sau consolidare a unor clădiri, proiecte care însumează peste un miliard de lei, a anunţat astăzi, la Iaşi, ministrul Dezvoltării, Cseke Attila. După discuţiile cu autorităţile… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat: „90% dintre persoanele care mor în terapie intensivă sunt nevaccinate anti-COVID"

Raed Arafat: „90% dintre persoanele care mor în terapie intensivă sunt nevaccinate anti-COVID”

„Vom vedea următoarele zile care va fi evoluţia (...) Persoanele vulnerabile, chiar dacă este variantă Omicron, este posibil să aibă un impact asupra lor şi este posibil să ajungă şi la terapie intensivă.… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Urătură la CNA, de Sfântul Vasile: „S-a sculat în acest an lașul năzdrăvan, laudă a așteptat, dar nu-i la prețul gazului, mai criticați, măi, hăi"

(video) Urătură la CNA, de Sfântul Vasile: „S-a sculat în acest an lașul năzdrăvan, laudă a așteptat, dar nu-i la prețul gazului, mai criticați, măi, hăi”

Zis și făcut. Membri ai Partidului Democrația Acasă, dar și… [citeste mai departe]

Antrenorul FCSB: Faptul că Tănase nu a plecat pe mine mă bucură. Cred că a fost "plimbat" prin toată Europa şi prin Orientul Mijlociu

Antrenorul FCSB: Faptul că Tănase nu a plecat pe mine mă bucură. Cred că a fost “plimbat” prin toată Europa şi prin Orientul Mijlociu

Tehnicianul echipei FCSB, Anton Petrea, a declarat că se bucură că Florin Tănase a rămas la gruparea bucureşteană… [citeste mai departe]

Un român a vrut să se sinucidă după ce a văzut factura la lumină

Un român a vrut să se sinucidă după ce a văzut factura la lumină

Un bărbat de 43 de ani dintr-o comună din județul Gorj a încercat să își ia viața, marți seară, după ce a văzut cât are de plătit de energie electrică.Bărbatul a plătit recent 600 de lei, iar acum i-a venit factura de 800 de lei.Dorinel Lungu locuiește în comuna… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 300 de cazuri confirmate cu tulpina OMICRON în România: Cum a evoluat pandemia în prima săptămână din an

Aproape 300 de cazuri confirmate cu tulpina OMICRON în România: Cum a evoluat pandemia în prima săptămână din an

295 cazuri confirmate cu tulpina Omicron până la data de 9 ianuarie 2022, inclusiv28% cazuri de import45.8% cazuri fără legătură epidemiologică cu călătorie/caz confirmatIn… [citeste mai departe]


EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row

Publicat:
EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row

defended its airport slots rule following complaints by some airlines including AG that the requirement forces it to fly empty planes, according to Bloomberg.  Lufthansa last week launched an onslaught against the EU’s use-it-or-lose-it rules that stipulate flights must take place or takeoff and landing slots will be forfeited. The […] The post EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

