EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring,…

- Crypto-assets show no signs of benefiting society or the wider economy, European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said, according to Bloomberg. While advocates frequently hail their ability to serve the unbanked segment of the population or strip out third parties, the ECB official…

- The European Union is likely to unveil on December 22 its plan for how natural gas and nuclear energy projects would be classified under its green investment rules, according to Bloomberg. The long-awaited verdict is dividing the bloc’s 27 member states and some investors, who argue that fossil fuels…

- Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg. “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…

- The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

- The European Union will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather…

- The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters. Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

- The European Union began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission launched a public consultation on the Stability…