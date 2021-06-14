EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

Stiri Recomandate

Reacția lui Cucu, după ce Elena Marin a ajuns pe mâna medicilor la „Survivor România”. „Mi se pare că a exagerat”

Cucu a fost unul dintre concurenții de la „ Survivor România ” 2021. Acesta a făcut parte din echipa Faimoșilor, însă, a fost eliminat din competiție.… [citeste mai departe]

În doar patru luni, niște polițiști au primit mită de aproape 400 de ori

Zece polițiști rutieri din Timișoara sunt suspectați că au luat în ultimele patru luni mită de 384 de ori, pentru înmatricularea unor mașini fără programare. Zece agenți de poliție de la SRPCIV – Compartimentul Înmatriculare și Evidență a Vehiculelor… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal - EURO 2020: Olandezul Daley Blind a ezitat să mai joace, după infarctul suferit de Eriksen

Fundaşul Daley Blind a fost la un pas de a nu juca în primul meci al echipei de fotbal a Olandei contra Ucrainei (3-2) de la EURO 2020, după infarctul suferit de fostul său coechipier Christian Eriksen,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD, moțiune în versuri pentru demiterea Guvernului Cîțu. Social-democrații s-au inspirat din George Bacovia

PSD urmează să depună săptămâna viitoare o moțiune de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Florin Cîțu. Potrivit textului consultat de Digi24.ro, social-democrații acuză guvernul că… [citeste mai departe]

Fotografie rară cu Adriana, fata lui Adi Mutu! Tânăra abia a împlinit 15 ani

După ce a avut o tinerețe zbuciumată și apărea în tabloide aproape zilnic alături de altă doamnă sau domnișoară din showbiz, Adrian Mutu a devenit în ultimii ani foarte discret în privința vieții private. [citeste mai departe]

Orban neagă că a fost criticat în ședința PNL: Este o minciună

Președintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, respinge informațiile publice potrivit cărora a fost aspru criticat în ședința conducerii PNL, catalogându-le drept „o minciună a unor oameni care încearcă să deformeze... [citeste mai departe]

Tsitsipas, devastat: A jucat finala French Open, primind o veste teribilă înainte de meci

Grecul de 22 de ani a fost întors de la 2-0 de Novak Djokovici (1 ATP) şi a ratat şansa câştigării primului Grand Slam din carieră. Totuşi, nu acest lucru l-a întristat cel mai mult, duminică, la Paris. [citeste mai departe]

BistriVet angajează contabil, Filadelfia Group caută șoferi profesioniști și însoțitor de grup Grecia / Bulgaria

Noi locuri de muncă sunt disponibile în Bistrița: BistriVet angajează contabil. Filadelfia Group caută șoferi profesioniști, asistent manager & marketing și însoțitor… [citeste mai departe]

Platformă gratuită pentru „a doua părere” pentru cei care suferă de boli pulmonare, la Spitalul Victor Babeș din Timișoara

Pacienții care suferă de boli pulmonare pot primi o a doua părere din partea medicilor, grație unei platforme de sprijin pe care o pune… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință cu scântei la PNL. Orban, comparat cu Dragnea și Ceaușescu. Replica președintelui PNL

Secretarul general al PNL Robert Sighiartău și deputatul Florin Roman l-au criticat pe Ludovic Orban în ședința Biroului Executiv (BEX) a partidului de luni dimineață, acuzându-l că ar duce o campanie… [citeste mai departe]


EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

Publicat:
EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

of the three EU institutions, the , the Council of the EU and the attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, marking the end of the legislative process. EU Digital COVID Certificate was signed into law on Monday and will enable people in […] The post EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector

13:05, 28.05.2021 - Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate…

Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan

10:45, 27.04.2021 - EU Investment Minister, Cristian Ghinea said on Monday that Romania will ask the European Commission to postpone the official filing of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. The Romanian government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the…

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

13:50, 22.04.2021 - France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

Englezii vor primi gratuit, saptamanal, cate doua teste rapide Covid-19

08:05, 06.04.2021 - Toți cetațenii din Anglia se vor putea testa gratuit de doua ori pe saptamana, incepand de vineri, 9 aprilie, in cadrul unei extinderi a programului de testare al guvernului, anunța BBC. Testele rapide se adreseaza celor fara simptome Covid și pot fi luate acasa. Ele sunt disponibile gratuit la punctele…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

16:31, 22.03.2021 - The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

Bucharest not to be quarantined solely on COVID-19 incidence rate

13:31, 22.03.2021 - Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode said on Monday to a private broadcaster that the decision for Bucharest to be in quarantine will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to Agerpres.  “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision.…


