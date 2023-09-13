EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members

Stiri Recomandate

6000 de euro lunar, chirie pentru Spitalul Matern actual. Contractul de proiectare tehnică a Complexul Matern-Pediatrie a fost semnat

6000 de euro lunar, chirie pentru Spitalul Matern actual. Contractul de proiectare tehnică a Complexul Matern-Pediatrie a fost semnat

Spitalul Matern mai are de stat în chirie minim 3 ani. Contractul de realizare a proiectării tehnice a fost semnat azi la sediul Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini din iadul libian (video)

Imagini din iadul libian (video)

Inundațiile din utimele zile din Libia s-au soldat cu șase mii de morți, sute de răniți și numeroase pagube materiale, afirmă surse neconfirmate încă. Alte 10.000 de persoane sunt date dispărute după ce furtuna Daniel a lovit statul din nordul Africii. Cele mai mari pagube par a fi în zona Derna, oraș port la Marea Mediterană. Zona a… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova l-a expulzat pe șeful instituției de propagandă Sputnik Moldova

Republica Moldova l-a expulzat pe șeful instituției de propagandă Sputnik Moldova

Autoritățile de la Chișinău au decis expulzarea din Republica Moldova a șefului instituției de propagandă Sputnik Moldova. Persoana expulzată este un cetățean rus care se numește Vitali Denisov, anunță presa de la Chișinău. El conducea… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Armenilor Constanta si Comunitatea Elena Elpis organizeaza: Seara de jazz, pe faleza Cazino din municipiu

Uniunea Armenilor Constanta si Comunitatea Elena Elpis organizeaza: Seara de jazz, pe faleza Cazino din municipiu

Uniunea Armenilor Constanta, in colaborare cu Comunitatea Elena Elpis Constanta, organizeaza pentru vineri, 15 septembrie, un concert sub titulatura "Seara de jazz", pe faleza… [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să bem doi litri de apă pe zi

De ce trebuie să bem doi litri de apă pe zi

​„Pentru o viață sănătoasă, consumați zilnic minimum 2 litri de lichide” – este un mesaj de interes public care circulă de mulți ani la posturile radio și tv. O viață sănătoasă pornește, într-adevăr, de la 2 litri de apă pe zi. Sunt însă suficienți cei 2 litri pentru toată lumea? Ce spun medicii? 2 litri de apă… [citeste mai departe]

F1: Britanicul Nigel Mansell îşi scoate la licitaţie peste 300 de obiecte personale din cariera sa

F1: Britanicul Nigel Mansell îşi scoate la licitaţie peste 300 de obiecte personale din cariera sa

F1: Britanicul Nigel Mansell îşi scoate la licitaţie peste 300 de obiecte personale din cariera saFostul pilot de Formula 1, britanicul Nigel Mansell, campion mondial în 1992, va scoate la licitaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Lumea va accepta în continuare hegemonia SUA? Americanii s-au săturat să apere “ordinea mondială”?

Lumea va accepta în continuare hegemonia SUA? Americanii s-au săturat să apere “ordinea mondială”?

În politica mondială, termenul  “hegemon” se referă la o superputere care domină sistemul internațional în ansamblul său, în bine sau în rău. De-a lungul timpului, Statele Unite au fost un… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune rețete de marmeladă

Cele mai bune rețete de marmeladă

Rețete de marmeladă sunt nenumărate, unele mai delicioase decât altele. Descoperă ce beneficii are marmelada, cum o poți include în alimentație și cele mai simple și gustoase rețete de marmeladă:Despre marmeladă și beneficiile eiPentru a putea să ne bucurăm de fructe pe tot parcursul anului, grecii antici conservau adesea fructele.… [citeste mai departe]

Actiune a politistilor pe DJ 226 si DN 2A in judetul Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

Actiune a politistilor pe DJ 226 si DN 2A in judetul Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

La data de 13 septembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Biroului de Analiza si Prevenire a Criminalitatii si Sectiei 2 Politie Rurala Mihail Kogalniceanu, impreuna cu specialisti ai Agentiei Nationale Antidrog Centrul de Prevenire, Evaluare si Consiliere… [citeste mai departe]

SE TERMINĂ RĂZBOIUL! ÎNCEPE COVID-ul!

SE TERMINĂ RĂZBOIUL! ÎNCEPE COVID-ul!

Documentul absolut halucinant publicat în ”lovitura” din 24 august, cel puțin a obligat ”celula de criză” interinstituțională răspunzătoare de îndeplinirea misiunii de revenire a României în carantina de COVID să își schimbe modul de lucru. Astfel că, după ce am prezentat public ”Actualizarea INSP din 22.08.2023”, noile… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members

Publicat:
EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members

’s chief executive said Wednesday that her services will launch a major series of policy reviews to ensure that the 27-nation bloc can still function properly as it invites in new members in coming years, according to AP News. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU must prepare to […] The post EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Von der Leyen wants Bulgaria, Romania in Schengen ASAP

12:10, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Bulgaria and Romania should be admitted to the EU’s free-movement zone “without any further delay,” according to Politico.  “They have proved it: Bulgaria and Romania are part of our Schengen area,” von der Leyen said in her…

EU reshuffles Commission as antitrust chief Vestager vies for bloc’s top banking job

08:40, 06.09.2023 - The European Union’s Commission is reshuffling more of its top management because antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager of Denmark is seeking to become the president of the European Investment Bank, according to AP News. Vestager is the second Commission vice president in as many months to seek a new professional…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain

11:15, 03.08.2023 - The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group…

EU ready to strengthen maritime security cooperation with the Philippines

10:51, 31.07.2023 - The European Union is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine…

Tunisia migration deal a model for others, EU’s von der Leyen says

10:55, 24.07.2023 - The European Union‘s pact with Tunisia can serve as a model for other countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, as the EU struggles to stem unauthorised flows of migrants across the Mediterranean, according to Reuters. The EU and Tunisia last week signed a “strategic…

EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

11:45, 04.07.2023 - The European Union must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to…

EU moves ahead with push to create digital euro for payments

14:25, 28.06.2023 - The European Union’s executive arm offered its vision for a digital euro that would facilitate payments but not serve as an investment tool, according to Bloomberg. The bloc proposed a legal framework Wednesday for a digital currency that would operate like a digital wallet, but is leaving most of the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6316
EUR 4.9697
CHF 5.1884
GBP 5.7737
CAD 3.4155
XAU 284.646
JPY 3.1433
CNY 0.636
AED 1.2609
AUD 2.9688
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5409

Urmareste stirile pe: