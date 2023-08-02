EU and Turkey discuss easing trade relations amid warmer tiesPublicat:
The European Union and Turkey are discussing an update of their customs union as part of the country’s process of re-engagement to regain the trust of European partners and investors, according to Bloomberg. “There are difficult issues to be addressed in this regard,” Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner responsible for customs, told Bloomberg in a […] The post EU and Turkey discuss easing trade relations amid warmer ties appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
