EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

Finalista Eurovision 2022, Dora Gaitanovici își lansează primul album, „Descântec“, cu un concert special la Timișoara, evenimentul urmând să se desfășoare la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni. Solista s-a remarcat în 2018, când a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Grupului Wagner, oligarhul Evgheni Prigojin, supranumit „Bucătarul lui Putin”, suspectează că este discreditat de „bărbați în uniformă”… [citeste mai departe]

■ în judeţul Neamţ, în primele 9 luni ale anului 2022, în cabinetele medicilor de familie, erau rămaşi în evidenţă cu tulburări mintale şi de comportament 15.279 de bolnavi ■ pandemia de coronavirus… [citeste mai departe]

15 ianuarie: Spectacolul „Crăiasa Zăpezii”, de Ziua Culturii Naționale, la Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” din Alba Iulia 15 ianuarie:… [citeste mai departe]

Zodia care va primi protecţie divină în ianuarie 2023. Toate lucrurile îi vor merge din ce în ce mai bine, pe toate planurile. Mulți nativi se vor bucura să audă aceste vești din partea astrologilor. Află în rândurile de mai jos dacă te numeri… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 53% dintre angajaţi se aşteaptă ca anul acesta să le crească salariile, iar 40% au de gând să îşi caute un alt loc de muncă dacă acest lucru nu se va întâmpla în contextul majorării inflaţiei, conform unui sondaj realizat… [citeste mai departe]

Casinourile de pe internet oferă în ziua de astăzi o varietate mare de bonusuri pentru a atrage jucătorii noi pe site, dar și pentru a-i păstra pe cei existenți deja. Cel mai comun tip de bonus este bonusul la înregistrare la casinourile online, oferit jucătorilor noi la crearea contului pe… [citeste mai departe]

Anul a început cât se poate de rău pentru un locuitor din Prundu Bârgăului. Acesta a primit o amendă usturătoare. „Unii încă nu înțeleg că natura NU este coșul lor de gunoi”! „Unii așa-ziși cetățeni ai județului Bistrița-Năsăud… [citeste mai departe]

Conform listei, în perioada 2002-2017, Nicu Niță a cumpărat peste 90 de terenuri, cu o suprafață de 1.3 milioane mp, ba chiar și trei case, dintre care una la mare și una la munte, de vacanță.Până în 2002, Nicu Niță avea doar o casă, spațioasă, moștenire… [citeste mai departe]

O invazie a Taiwanului s-ar încheia probabil cu victoria SUA, arată datele obținute de Centrul pentru Studii Strategice și Internaționale. Totuși, la finalul luptei, armata americană ar fi distrusă la fel ca armata chineză.Scenariul… [citeste mai departe]


EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

Publicat:
EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden administration official said a deal struck by the new majority […] The post EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

