EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

- The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants, according to AP News. Several member nations announced individual…

- The European Parliament removed one of its vice presidents Tuesday as a corruption scandal related to Qatar reverberates through the bloc, according to Bloomberg. Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and a vice president of the parliament, was stripped of her role after she was charged in the probe, in which…

- The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg. The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…

- The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…

- European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

- The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

- The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg. The European…