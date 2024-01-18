EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster…

- Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…

- Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

- OPEC+ oil producers on Thursday agreed to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut, according to Reuters. Benchmark global oil prices settled down around 2% , in part because the reductions…

- European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters. Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from…

- Finland‘s coast guard said on Thursday that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken, according to Reuters. Finnish and Estonian investigators have said they…

- The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

- The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…