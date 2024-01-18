EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassetsPublicat:
The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded in the early hours of Thursday, aiming to end the
