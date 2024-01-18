EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

Stiri Recomandate

Salvamont România: 27 de persoane, salvate de pe munte în ultimele 24 de ore

27 de persoane au fost salvate, în ultimele 24 de ore, de către salvamontişti, 15 dintre acestea fiind transportate la spital, anunţă Salvamont România. În ultimele 24 de ore, la Dispeceratul Naţional Salvamont s-au primit 27 apeluri prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Inadmisibil! Unul dintre zidurile Cetății Alba Carolina a fost vandalizat

Inadmisibil! Unul dintre zidurile Cetății Alba Carolina a fost vandalizat cu inscripții în alfabet chirilic, realizate cu spray cu vopsea.  Astfel de fapte nu sunt tolerate de către administrația locală, mai ales atunci când vine vorba despre patrimoniul… [citeste mai departe]

Sinaxar 18 ianuarie 2024

Astăzi facem pomenirea Sfinților Ierarhi: ATANASIE cel Mare, patriarhul Alexandriei, luptător împotriva arianismului (+ 373), şi CHIRIL, patriarhul Alexandriei, luptător împotriva novaţionismului şi nestorianismului (+ 444).Tot în această zi, pomenirea Sfintei Mucenițe XENIA, care s-a săvârşit prin ... [citeste mai departe]

Stresul și convingerile despre bătrânețe

 Așa cum ochelarii și telescopul transformă cantitatea de lumină și detaliile care ajung la ochi, convingerile noastre despre bătrânețe determină tipul și cantitatea factorilor stresanți care ne ajung în corp și în minte. Și, la rândul lor, aceștia își pot lăsa amprenta asupra sănătății noastre ... [citeste mai departe]

Barbu discută cu fermierii: „Vreau să vă asigur că înainte de a fi ministru, sunt om”/ Andruș: „Oamenii nu sunt dispuși să plece acasă”

Ministrul agriculturii, Florin Barbu, și-a cerut scuze, joi, în fața reprezentanților agricultorilor… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO A reușit 93 de lovituri câștigătoare, dar a fost eliminat de la Australian Open 2024

Max Purcell este cunoscut mai degrabă pentru rezultatele obținute în proba de dublu, dar australianul a fost aproape de calificarea în turul trei la Australian Open 2024, după ce a reușit 93 de lovituri câștigătoare… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump: pe buletinul de vot sau nu?

Un judecător din Maine amână decizia privind prezența lui Donald Trump pe buletinul de vot până la Hotărârea Curții Supreme a SUA. Judecătorul susține că soarta fostului președinte depinde de decizia Curții Supreme într-un caz similar din Colorado. Derbedeul politic de care, spun unii, atârnă soarta Planetei, face obiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul Cotroceni:Muzeul National Cotroceni – deschis pentru public pe 24 ianuarie

Muzeul National Cotroceni ndash; deschis pentru public pe 24 ianuarie Pentru a marca implinirea a 165 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Romane, infaptuita de domnitorul Alexandru Ioan Cuza, in data de 24 ianuarie 2024 Muzeul National… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Cojocaru şi Horaţiu Feşnic, arbitrii primelor partide ale anului din Superliga

Adrian Cojocaru şi Horaţiu Feşnic vor arbitra partidele care vor avea loc, vineri, în etapa a 22-a, prima a anului din Superliga.Sepsi OSK - Poli Iaşi, ora 17.00 Arbitri: Adrian Cojocaru - Marius Badea, Alexandru Vodă - Mihai… [citeste mai departe]

Când viața bate filmul. O adolescentă de la Centrul de Servicii Sociale Cehu Silvaniei, bursieră pentru talentul său artistic

Se înșală amarnic cei care spun că Sălajul nu are tineri talentați. De această data vă prezint o adolescentă deosebit de talentată, o tânără… [citeste mai departe]


EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the reached the deal in negotiations that concluded in the early hours of Thursday, aiming to end the […] The post EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

