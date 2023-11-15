EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limitPublicat:
The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide, and in the short […] The post EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates
12:06, 15.11.2023 - Israeli troops entered Gaza‘s biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates, according to Reuters. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target…
Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises
13:50, 14.11.2023 - The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…
Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal
11:00, 08.11.2023 - Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…
EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist
11:20, 13.10.2023 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…
Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge
11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters. Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…
EU’s Simson calls for phase-out of imports of Russian LNG
13:35, 14.09.2023 - The European Union must reduce Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and aim to phase them out completely, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Simson said the EU has imported 12.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian LNG over the past 12 months. This year’s…
Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond Sept 15
12:21, 13.09.2023 - Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…
Dupa canicula și incendii, Grecia este lovita de furtuna Daniel
13:30, 05.09.2023 - Ploile torențiale au inundat case și drumuri din Grecia, iar un barbat a murit dupa ce un zid s-a prabușit din cauza vremii nefavorabile, au anunțat marți pompierii, potrivit Reuters. Torrential #rain in #Greece by storm #Daniel. Flash #flooding. 1 dead. City of #Volos hit particularly hard. #Thunderstorms…