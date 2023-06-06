Estonia’s premier urges NATO members to ramp up defense spending Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned that certain members of the NATO alliance are not taking their defense targets seriously enough, urging them to spend more to ward off any potential threats, according to Bloomberg. Speaking during a visit to Singapore, Kallas said that she was “very sad” some member nations think they can postpone […] The post Estonia’s premier urges NATO members to ramp up defense spending appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

