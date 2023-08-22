Stiri Recomandate

Erdogan tells Sweden to end Koran burnings to speed up NATO bid

Publicat:
Erdogan tells Sweden to end Koran burnings to speed up NATO bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted Sweden’s NATO membership could be delayed if it doesn’t stop Koran burnings that anger his conservative support base, according to Bloomberg. “Sweden must first of all take care of the streets of Stockholm. If they don’t take care of their streets, if these attacks on the things we hold […] The post Erdogan tells Sweden to end Koran burnings to speed up NATO bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


