Erdogan tells Sweden to end Koran burnings to speed up NATO bid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted Sweden’s NATO membership could be delayed if it doesn’t stop Koran burnings that anger his conservative support base, according to Bloomberg. “Sweden must first of all take care of the streets of Stockholm. If they don’t take care of their streets, if these attacks on the things we hold […] The post Erdogan tells Sweden to end Koran burnings to speed up NATO bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hungary and Turkey will continue to coordinate their policy on Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, after the two nations’ leaders met, according to Bloomberg. Since the national legislatures in Budapest and Ankara are both in recess, the…

- Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists have damaged several copies of…

- Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have…

- The Danish government will seek to “find a legal tool” that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries’ embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday, according to Reuters. “The burnings…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and…

- European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

- The national security advisers of the US, Japan and the Philippines agreed to bolster defense cooperation at the first trilateral meeting of its type, according to a joint press release, Bloomberg reports. The Biden administration’s Jake Sullivan met the head of the Japan National Security Secretariat…